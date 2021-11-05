Bears expect to see emotional TCU squad

Baylor’s pass rush has come alive with 13 sacks in the last three games. The Bears have been able to tee off on quarterbacks because of their lockdown run defense that limited West Virginia’s Leddie Brown to 44 yards on 12 carries, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier to 33 yards on 15 carries and Texas’ Bijan Robinson to 43 yards on 17 carries.

“We’re playing with a lot of confidence,” Franklin said. “We went up against one of the best backs in the nation, and held him to only 43 rushing yards. So I feel like that gives us a lot of pride in our area, being able to play the run. That’s our No. 1 game plan every week. To be able to get the pass situation to where we want them to be a one-sided offense, we’ve got to stop the run every play.”

TCU’s offense has played well at times by averaging 436.6 yards and 31.5 points per game. But in last Saturday's 31-12 loss to Kansas State, veteran quarterback Max Duggan hit nine of 13 passes for 73 yards and was sacked four times. Kendre Miller rushed for 102 yards on 14 carries, but the Horned Frogs didn’t score a touchdown until Emari Demercado’s three-yard run with 15 seconds left in the game.