Bears face Cowboys in Top 25 showdown

Baylor’s defense has been solid all season as numerous players have stepped up to deliver big plays. Safety JT Woods returned an interception for a 20-yard touchdown against Texas State and picked up a fumble for a school-record 97-yard return for a score against Texas Southern. Woods came up with another memorable play when he intercepted Brock Purdy’s pass in the end zone on a two-point conversion attempt with 24 seconds remaining to seal the 31-29 win over Iowa State.

Playing the jack position, Garmon Randolph earned Big 12 co-defender of the week after intercepting a Purdy pass in the third quarter before pressuring the quarterback into the interception on the two-point conversion attempt.

“Garmon’s going to really be big for us moving forward,” Aranda said. “We’ll continue to grow in that space and get him more reps, and I think whether it’s the next game or any time we’re facing offenses that put tight ends on the field, you like having a guy who could play that position as well on the other side of it athletically and lengthwise.”

The Cowboys are coming off an impressive offensive performance in last weekend’s 31-20 win over Kansas State. Veteran quarterback Spencer Sanders hit 22 of 34 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns while Jaylen Warren led the running game with 123 yards.

“(Warren) is physical, explosive, he’s got a turbo pack on back there,” Aranda said. “So he jumps off the screen. He’s been the difference in their offense, really. They play a lot of wide zone, similar to us, a lot of shot plays. They will get in formations where they make you choose whether you’re going to defend the run or defend the pass. And then, based upon your choice, it’s an easy choice for them. It’s a great challenge.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.