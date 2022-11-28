Bears face former Texas coach Shaka Smart at Marquette

Baylor coach Scott Drew will shake hands with a familiar name when the No. 6 Bears face Marquette in the Big 12-Big East Challenge.

Shaka Smart was the Texas Longhorns’ head coach for six seasons before leaving for Marquette last year. He led the Golden Eagles to a 19-13 record with their season ending in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against North Carolina.

The Bears (5-1) and Golden Eagles (5-2) will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fizerv Forum, which is also home to the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

“Shaka is somebody we know very well, and he does a great job,” Drew said. “Definitely, I think tendencies and things they’ve run in the past, and how we’ve guarded it in the past, that will help him as well against us. At the same time, I know coaches always adjust what they do to their personnel, and they’re pressing more now than they did at Texas.”

After playing two games in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, this will be Baylor’s first true road game. The Bears dropped an 86-79 decision to No. 3 Virginia on Nov. 18 before coming back to beat No. 21 UCLA two days later.

“For sure, this definitely helps us,” said Baylor guard LJ Cryer. “We’ll be battle-tested early in the year. They have a really good environment. Coach showed us a clip of how loud and rowdy their fans can be. So playing in that environment early will really help us down the road.”

After facing Marquette, the Bears will continue their road trip at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 14 Gonzaga at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Bears feature one of the most explosive offenses in the country as they rank seventh with 91.2 points per game, but the Golden Eagles are also a prolific scoring team that averages 80.3 points.

They feature a balanced attack led by sophomore guard Kam Jones, who is averaging 13.3 points while hitting a team-high 17 3-pointers. Junior forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while forward Oso Ighodaro is averaging 10.7 points and a team-high six rebounds.

Forward David Joplin is another scoring threat who is averaging 10.7 points and shooting 42.1 percent from 3-point range while guard Tyler Kolek is averaging 9.1 points, shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range and dishing out a team-high 7.9 assists.

Expect a lot of 3-pointers raining from the sky since Baylor has made 12 per game while Marquette is hitting nine per game.

“It’s a team similar to us,” Drew said. “They shoot a lot of 3s, about 30 per game. They play really fast, and it’s a team that could be undefeated, lost a close game to Mississippi State, and were up six or seven the last five minutes at Purdue and ended up losing. So it’s a very talented team and will be a great test for us.”

Since an 89-60 win over McNeese State on Nov. 29, the Bears have worked on locking down defensively after allowing 67.7 points per game.

“With us, defensively trying to impact the ball a little bit more and do a little better job contesting shots,” Drew said. “Like everybody, transition defense gets better throughout the year. Then your offense being more crisp, executing at a higher rate, and not making mental mistakes.”

The Bears are outrebounding opponents by a 37.5 to 30.2 margin, but they want to crash the boards harder. Flo Thamba leads the Bears with 5.2 rebounds per game while Caleb Lohner is averaging five.

“We’ve got to help big Flo out down there,” said Baylor forward Jalen Bridges. “And that starts with me, that starts with Caleb, that starts with everybody, getting rebounds and all five coming back, nobody leaking out.”

Junior guard Cryer leads the Bears with 17.7 points per game while senior guard Adam Flagler is averaging 17 points and a team-high 7.2 assists. Freshman guard Keyonte George is hitting 14.8 points per game while Bridges is averaging 9.7 points, but the Bears are also getting a lot of scoring from their bench.

“I’m not really going out there chasing points or anything,” Cryer said. “I know Flag isn’t doing that either, he’s leading us in assists. We’re just trying to go out there and put our team in the best position to win. If that’s us scoring or us leading the team in assists, that’s what we’re going to do.”