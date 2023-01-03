Bears face Horned Frogs in first Top 25 showdown

Beginning in 1908, the Baylor-TCU men's basketball series has featured a lot of heated games and great players parading through both programs.

But Wednesday’s 8 p.m. matchup at the Ferrell Center will mark the first time in series history that they’ve both teams been ranked in the Top 25.

The No. 19 Bears and No. 17 Horned Frogs will be looking to polish their NCAA Tournament resumes with a marquee win.

“It’s the first time in 191 meetings that both of us are in the Top 25, so that’s pretty cool,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Other than that, a typical Big 12 game which means it’s one or two possessions, so you have to really compete and give it your all down the stretch.”

While Baylor (10-3) opened Big 12 play with Saturday’s 77-62 road loss to Iowa State, TCU (12-1) opened conference with a 67-61 win over Texas Tech in Fort Worth.

Preseason Big 12 player of the year Mike Miles leads the Horned Frogs with 18.6 points per game as he’s shot 52.1 percent from the field while hitting 52 of 77 free throws (67.5 percent). The 6-2, 205-pound junior guard is strong enough to beat defenders to the rim while also capable of hitting 3-pointers.

“I think it starts with his ability to get to the rim,” Drew said. “He’s got 77 free throw attempts, the next highest on the team is 39. That ability to get to the cup and his ability to shoot the 3 makes him hard to guard because he can do both. His defense has really improved this year.”

Damion Baugh (11.7 ppg) and Micah Peavy (8.8 ppg) are dangerous guards while forward Emanuel Miller has delivered an outstanding season by averaging 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the field.

Center Eddie Lampkin is a defensive force inside at 6-11 who leads the Horned Frogs with 7.4 boards per game.

While the Horned Frogs are averaging 78.1 points per game, their defense has been strong all season by limiting opponents to 61.2 points per game and a 38.9 shooting percentage.

“Their defense is 17th in the nation, rebounding top 20 in the nation, most fast break points in the nation,” Drew said. “At the same time, Coach (Jamie) Dixon does a great job coaching and making sure they compete and putting them in positions to win.”

The Bears will need to play much better defense than they did against Iowa State to beat the Horned Frogs. Constantly driving to the basket for layups, the Cyclones shot 50 percent overall while getting great 3-point shooting from Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill who combined to hit 10 of 18.

“They got in the lane too much, and their 3-point shooters caused some of that as we became more extended,” Drew said. “As a staff and a team, we can live with people making tough plays. But open shots because of missed communication, drives for layups just because you were not in your stance and not communicating. We had a lot of mistakes that we caused and hopefully we’ll fix those.”

Offensively, the Bears shot just 37.7 percent overall and hit five of 22 3-pointers while committing 19 turnovers against the Cyclones. Adam Flagler led the Bears with 20 points while freshman Keyonte George scored 16 points after missing all eight shots in the first half.

Though George earned Big 12 newcomer of the week for the second time and is averaging 15.6 points for the season, he wants to become a more consistent shooter after hitting 37.8 percent overall and 33.7 percent from 3-point range through the first 13 games.

“I’ve got to shoot the ball way better, I’ve got to,” George said. “I’ve got to work on my shot selection. That just comes from watching film, though, seeing where I can get my shots, knowing when I can pick my spots, knowing when I can go on 10-point spurts. Because I know the guys in the locker room, they trust me to do that. So just learning, every possession matters. This isn’t high school any more. I’ve got to take better shots.”

With guard LJ Cryer back after missing the last two games due to concussion protocol, Baylor will have more weapons on the floor as he's averaged 14.9 points per game.

"As y’all know, LJ, he opens up the floor," George said. "He can shoot it really well from anywhere on the floor. So having that guy to be able to look for makes the game a lot easier."

Though the Bears have played solid defense most of the season, they’ve definitely had lapses, especially in the two true road games. In their 96-70 loss at Marquette on Nov. 29, the Golden Eagles shot 58.3 percent from the field and hit 12 of 25 3-pointers.

Baylor had many of the same issues against Iowa State with communication and leaving 3-point shooters wide open.

“There were times during the game where guys left guys wide open from the 3 because there was no communication and we weren’t connected,” said Baylor freshman forward Josh Ojianwuna. “But I feel like playing through the game and having Sunday off and how we practiced (Monday), I feel like everyone is on the same page. So I think we’re going to do way better defensive-wise in the game tomorrow.”

Drew has seen the way the Bears bounced back from a loss to No. 11 Virginia with a win over No. 10 UCLA in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas in November. After the blowout loss to Marquette, the Bears responded with a gritty 64-63 win over No. 9 Gonzaga. He’s hoping for a similar rebound following the loss to No. 25 Iowa State.

“I think this team has done a great job learning from experiences,” Drew said. “You lose to Virginia, you bounce back against UCLA. You lose to Marquette, we bounce back against Gonzaga. It’s a tough group, a resilient group, and I think a group that learns.”