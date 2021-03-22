Bears face Villanova at Hinkle Fieldhouse

The Baylor men's basketball team will be back at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to face Villanova at 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the Sweet 16.
The game will be televised on CBS.
The No. 1-seeded Bears (24-2) knocked off No. 9 Wisconsin, 76-63, on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament South region at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
No. 5 Villanova (18-6) rolled to an 84-61 win over No. 13 North Texas on Sunday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
