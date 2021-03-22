 Skip to main content
Bears face Villanova at Hinkle Fieldhouse
The Baylor men's basketball team will be back at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to face Villanova at 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the Sweet 16.

The game will be televised on CBS.

The No. 1-seeded Bears (24-2) knocked off No. 9 Wisconsin, 76-63, on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament South region at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

No. 5 Villanova (18-6) rolled to an 84-61 win over No. 13 North Texas on Sunday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

