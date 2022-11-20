Baylor Bears fail to protect home field in bruising 2022 season

During its march to the 2021 Big 12 championship, Baylor always took care of business at home with a spotless 7-0 record.

The Bears went 3-2 in true road games, beating Texas State, Kansas and Kansas State while losing to Oklahoma State and TCU.

But Baylor’s unblemished home record was the key to reaching the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington where the Bears pulled off an astonishing 21-16 win over Oklahoma State which led to the Sugar Bowl where they finished off a 12-2 season with a 21-7 defensive masterpiece over Ole Miss.

The Bears’ failure to protect their home turf this season is the biggest difference in a championship season and an average one.

Following Saturday’s gut-wrenching 29-28 loss to No. 4 TCU, the Bears fell to 3-3 at McLane Stadium. That’s not a championship blueprint in anybody’s book.

Baylor certainly played well enough to upset TCU. But the 11-0 Horned Frogs have found ways to get the job done all season in the fourth quarter, and they did it again in the most extreme fashion as they rushed on the field with the clock ticking down before Griffin Kell drilled the winning 40-yard field goal as time expired.

“Coach (Dave) Aranda was really proud of us for the way we fought,” said Baylor senior running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams. “We came out there and really fought against the No. 4 team in the country, a really good team. We didn't give up when times got hard and we responded. But I hate that they (Baylor’s seniors) have to go out not being winners in that situation.”

A huge class of 25 Baylor seniors was honored before their last game at McLane Stadium. Baylor’s returning experience was a big reason it was picked to repeat as Big 12 champions in the preseason media poll.

Instead of another triumphant season, the Bears stand 6-5 overall and 4-4 in the Big 12 heading into the regular season finale against No. 24 Texas at 11 a.m. Friday in Austin. Baylor will be bowl bound again but it won’t be anything nearly as prestigious as the Sugar Bowl.

If the Bears had taken care of business at home, they’d be looking toward another appearance in the Big 12 championship game because they were arguably a better road team than last season.

Facing a tougher road schedule than 2021, the Bears have gone 3-2 when they've ventured away from McLane Stadium.

Their 26-20 double-overtime loss to BYU in Provo and 43-40 last-minute loss to West Virginia in Morgantown were hard to swallow. But playing in intimidating atmospheres in Ames, Lubbock and Norman, the Bears came through with wins that gave them a chance to get back to the Big 12 championship game.

On Sept. 24, Baylor walked into a packed Jack Trice Stadium and pulled off a 31-24 win to hand Iowa State its first loss after a 3-0 nonconference start.

On Oct. 29, every angle seemed to favor the Red Raiders as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came back to Lubbock to be honored for his induction into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame before a sold-out crowd dressed in black.

The Bears responded with their most impressive road win in Aranda’s three seasons as the defense intercepted five passes and amassed six sacks in a 45-17 win.

Baylor carried the same intensity to Oklahoma the following week. Intercepting three passes and getting a career-high 192-yard rushing performance from Williams, the Bears won for just the second time ever in Norman by holding on to a 38-35 decision.

But the Bears inexplicably followed with their worst game of season in a 31-3 loss to No. 15 Kansas State at McLane Stadium, their first home loss since a 36-25 decision against Oklahoma State on Oct. 1. Their response to the Kansas State debacle was admirable, but in the end the Horned Frogs came through like the Bears often did last season.

“Losing is always difficult,” Aranda said. “But I think it’s way brave of guys to continue to give everything they have when they go through some hurts that you go through and to continue to show up and to give their best and be a leader and push others when maybe they don’t want to show up because they don’t want to go through that again.”

After the devastating loss to TCU, the Bears can at least guarantee a winning season with a win over the Longhorns. DKR Texas Memorial Stadium will be another tough place to play, but the Bears should carry some confidence to Austin since they’ve experienced road success this season.