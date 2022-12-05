Bears fall out of top 10 as they prepare for Tarleton State

After 54 straight weeks in the Associated Press top 10, Baylor fell six spots to No. 12 in Monday’s poll.

In a college basketball era where parity rules, the Bears’ achievement was remarkable. They had been in the top 10 in every AP Top 25 poll since Dec. 16, 2019, winning a pair of Big 12 titles and the 2021 national championship along the way.

The Bears dropped out of the top 10 following a week in which Marquette handed them their worst loss since 2016 in a 96-70 blowout last Tuesday in Milwaukee. However, the Bears bounced back with a riveting 64-63 win over Gonzaga on Friday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

“That’s a heck of a run in college basketball nowadays, for sure,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “You have to be ready to play every night, and the margin of error with the COVID redshirts and the sixth-year guys and the transfer portal, it really makes it fun if you’re a college basketball fan. If you’re a coach, you know that every game you’re uptight and nervous for it, because you know you can lose.”

The Bears won’t take Tarleton State for granted when they return to the Ferrell Center for Tuesday’s 7 p.m. game.

It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 1986 when the Bears took an 85-56 win at the Heart O’ Texas Coliseum in Waco. The Texans are coached by former Baylor assistant Billy Gillispie, who worked under head coach Harry Miller from 1994-97.

Gillispie was known for his tough-minded defensive teams during head coaching stints at Texas A&M and Texas Tech, and that hasn’t changed at Tarleton.

“Coach Gillispie, we all know he’s a great coach, he’s done a great job with that program,” Drew said. “They play extremely hard, and they don’t beat themselves. You’re going to have to beat them. So it’ll be one of those games where you definitely have to be tough and you have to be strong with the ball because they contest every pass, make everything difficult.”

The Texans (5-3) have limited opponents to 65 points per game and a 43.1 shooting percentage.

Tarleton is averaging 77.6 points offensively led by forward Freddy Hicks with 19.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, forward Jakorie Smith with 11.5 points and a 42.9 3-point shooting percentage, and guard Lue Williams with 11 points per game and a 44.4 3-point shooting percentage.

Drew felt his team grew up a lot following its last-second win over Gonzaga to improve to 6-2 following the lopsided loss to Marquette.

The Bears scored the final eight points as Adam Flagler buried a pair of 3-pointers and Jalen Bridges hit two free throws to seal the win over the then-No. 14 Zags.

“It’s a great momentum builder, and at the end of the day winning close games like that really does a lot for your team,” Drew said. “To have a good year, you have to win close games, especially beating a team like Gonzaga that doesn’t beat itself. They’re always so competitive and so successful. We have so much respect for them.”

Though Big 12 co-newcomer of the week Keyonte George led the Bears with 18 points, the biggest reason Baylor beat the Zags was by holding them to a 36.1 shooting percentage and forcing 18 turnovers. Baylor's defense was a day and night difference from the Marquette loss.

“Coming off a game where you get embarrassed, I mean that you’re humbled and you want to get out there and prove you’re better than how you just played,” Drew said. “We tried to not leave defenders so much on an island, tried to give them more help. We tried to pack in our defense more and tried to be more aggressive on our rotations.”

After facing Tarleton State, the Bears won’t play again until Dec. 18 against Washington State at 9 p.m. at the American Airlines Center in Dallas in the Pac 12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

“I think every team we play has talent worth playing us,” said Baylor guard Dale Bonner. “And I just think it's good for us. It gets us ready for the Big 12, because everybody in the 12 is pretty good. So I just think the strength of the schedule is a blessing to play good teams all throughout the year.”