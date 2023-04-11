DALLAS — Baylor was down to its final strike, bases loaded with the tying run just 90-feet away, but a lineout to center would have the Bears (12-21) fall 6-5 to No. 21 Dallas Baptist Tuesday night at Horner Ballpark.

The Patriots took an early lead with a run in the first but a solo home run by BU outfielder Hunter Simmons evened things up in the second. DBU answered with two more runs in the bottom of the inning to retake the advantage.

Shortstop Kolby Branch tied it up again with a two-run single in the third and a sacrifice fly by first baseman John Ceccoli gave put Baylor ahead. Branch doubled to start the fifth and took third on a groundout before scoring on a single by outfielder Cole Tremain.

The Patriots responded with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to knot the game up once more then scratched across the go-ahead run in the eighth. The Bears were inches away from an extra base hit in the ninth to get back ahead but DBU got the flyout to secure the win.