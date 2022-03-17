Bears feel well-prepared for rigorous Big 12 baseball season

It’s the start of the Big 12 baseball season, so it’s time to press the reset button, right?

Well, yes, somewhat. But keeping with the video game analogy, Baylor doesn’t want to forget the map that took them to this particular level.

The Bears (9-7) will open up the conference slate at home this weekend against an always-salty TCU program that comes in ranked 21st in D1 Baseball’s top 25. Yes, it’s a new season. But Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez wants his team to remember the lessons of the past month as they embark on the next leg of this journey.

“It’s a continuation. You’re starting conference, which is the beginning of something, but at the same time you can’t put everything in the past,” Rodriguez said. “We still have to learn from it, still have to grow from it, make sure we capitalize on the things we’re doing really well and improve on them. But for us, we’re 0-0 going into conference, so now we can make some noise.”

If Baylor is going to climb back into the NCAA tournament after finishing as the No. 65 team last year, the first one left out, it’ll need to park itself on the peaks and avoid those trips it’s experienced in the valleys. The Bears opened the season on the wrong end of a home sweep to Maryland, but they’ve been mostly solid since. They've won two of three in every weekend since, taking series from Duke and Columbia in addition to defeating nationally ranked UCLA and LSU at the Shriners College Classic.

They did see their momentum stunted with an 11-10 loss at Sam Houston State on Tuesday night, the team’s first midweek loss of the season. In that one the Bears built a 9-2 lead, but the bullpen came unraveled and allowed the Bearkats to rally.

Rodriguez said that the Bears are “slowly starting to figure things out” when it comes to issuing bullpen roles. One that seems locked in place is new closer Mason Marriott. The big 6-foot-2 freshman right-hander from Tomball has nicely navigated the pressure that comes with being the back-end stopper. He owns a 1-0 record with a 1.80 ERA and four saves in eight appearances.

“We’ve put him in some pretty big situations against some pretty big teams,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t really know if I can coach that. I have to let him go out there and sink or swim. Luckily, he’s been on the swimming end of that. That, for me, is a really good sign, knowing that you can put a young man out there against a really good team in some heated situations, and him come out on the successful end is a great sign for Baylor baseball.”

For his part, Marriott said that he feels perfectly comfortable in the oft-uncomfortable world of the closer.

“I love it. Going in a one-run or two-run games and you’re the last guy out of the pen, and you have to get the job done, I live for it,” Marriott said.

Though longtime head coach Jim Schlossnagle left for Texas A&M over the offseason, the Frogs (12-4) figure to offer as feisty a challenge as ever for Baylor. TCU turned in an impressive sweep of Nebraska earlier in the season at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field, and the Frogs carry a four-game winning streak into Big 12 action after a sweep of Army last weekend and a 17-6 flooding of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday.

“Offensively, they’re hitting around .300 with a lot of stolen bases,” Rodriguez said. “They have some power, and they’ve played against really good competition. That just tells us that they’re going to be a very well-balanced team. Pitching-wise, it’s the same thing, they’ve got really good starting arms and they’re very consistent on the back end of games. We just have to minimize the free bases, make them earn everything they’ve got.”

What shouldn’t faze Baylor is that national ranking affixed to TCU’s name. The Bears have four wins over ranked foes in six tries this year, so they’ll be gunning for at least a couple more.

“We’ve beaten ranked teams before. I think we can do it again,” Marriott said.

Bear Facts

The pitching rotation for the Bears-Frogs series breaks down thusly: Friday — BU LHP Tyler Thomas (3-1, 0.94 ERA) vs. TCU RHP Riley Cornelio (1-1, 4.79); Saturday — BU RHP Jake Jackson (1-2, 6.86) vs. TBD; Sunday — BU RHP Will Rigney (0-0, 4.20) vs. TBD.

