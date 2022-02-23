Bears 'find a way' to ride away with win over Cowgirls, 65-58

STILLWATER, Okla. — The fifth-ranked Baylor women’s basketball team ultimately accomplished its goal in a road game at Oklahoma State.
It wasn’t always pretty and Baylor had to withstand a couple of Cowgirl surges, but the Bears’ 65-58 victory at Gallagher-Iba Arena counts just the same in the standings as any other.
Baylor led by nine at halftime and 14 early in the third quarter, then had to stiff-arm Oklahoma State the rest of the way.
“Sometimes you’ve got to find a way, especially on the road and I thought at least we did that,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “We found a way, we stayed composed, we got stops when we needed to.”
The Cowgirls went on a 13-2 run in the middle of the third quarter that cut the Bears’ lead to a single point when Kassidy De Lapp made a fast-break layup.
But Baylor responded as Sarah Andrews made two 3-pointers during a 7-0 run that fended off that surge. Oklahoma State came as close as four points in the fourth quarter, but never again came within a single possession of the Bears.
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith had a gritty double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds, while Andrews finished with 17, including a slew of timely baskets. Bears center Queen Egbo pitched in 13 points.
With the win, the Bears (22-5, 12-3 Big 12) kept pace with Iowa State, which won a road game at Kansas on Wednesday night. Baylor is tied with the Cyclones atop the Big 12 standings with three games left in the regular season. The Bears, who are in pursuit of their 12th consecutive conference championship, host Kansas on Saturday, then travel to Iowa State on Monday.
The winter storm that hit Texas and Oklahoma forced Baylor to stay in Stillwater, Okla., on Wednesday night. The Bears usually travel home immediately following road games. This time, Collen said Baylor will watch film and practice at Oklahoma State’s facilities tomorrow and return to Waco on Thursday evening.
The Bears self-scouting will likely involve some lectures about giving the ball away. Baylor committed 19 turnovers against the Cowgirls (8-16, 3-12), keeping the Bears from stretching out a bigger lead.
“We had more turnovers in this game than we’ve had the last three games combined,” Collen said. “Kudos to (Oklahoma State), but I think it was definitely an eye-opener for our group.”
Smith played a big role as Baylor dug out of an early hole and established a nine-point lead by halftime.
The Baylor star forward made two baskets in the lane to cap the Bears’ 14-0 run that extended from the first into the second quarter. That put Baylor in front 18-11 after it had fallen behind 9-2 in the early going.
Caitlin Bickle made a couple of key shots for the Bears late in the first quarter to help erase the early deficit. Then Andrews drove with time running out in the opening period and made a layup just before the buzzer that gave Baylor a 12-11 advantage.
“I thought Sarah hit big shots,” Collen said. “Her pull ups were big shots, her baseline drive. It’s not the first time this season that she has made shots for us. I thought she was a big part of that.”
Smith scored 12 points and had seven rebounds in the first half, mostly scoring on deft moves to the basket. Egbo made just one of five shots in the first half, but pitched in six points as she was a perfect four of four from the free-throw line. Baylor’s two dominant bigs played a key role in the Bears scoring 20 points in the paint through the first 20 minutes.