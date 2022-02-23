Bears 'find a way' to ride away with win over Cowgirls, 65-58

With the win, the Bears (22-5, 12-3 Big 12) kept pace with Iowa State, which won a road game at Kansas on Wednesday night. Baylor is tied with the Cyclones atop the Big 12 standings with three games left in the regular season. The Bears, who are in pursuit of their 12th consecutive conference championship, host Kansas on Saturday, then travel to Iowa State on Monday.

The winter storm that hit Texas and Oklahoma forced Baylor to stay in Stillwater, Okla., on Wednesday night. The Bears usually travel home immediately following road games. This time, Collen said Baylor will watch film and practice at Oklahoma State’s facilities tomorrow and return to Waco on Thursday evening.

The Bears self-scouting will likely involve some lectures about giving the ball away. Baylor committed 19 turnovers against the Cowgirls (8-16, 3-12), keeping the Bears from stretching out a bigger lead.

“We had more turnovers in this game than we’ve had the last three games combined,” Collen said. “Kudos to (Oklahoma State), but I think it was definitely an eye-opener for our group.”

Smith played a big role as Baylor dug out of an early hole and established a nine-point lead by halftime.