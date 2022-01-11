Bears finish program-best No. 5 in final AP football poll

Baylor set a program record by finishing No. 5 in the final Associated Press Top 25 football poll.

The poll was released after Georgia's 33-18 win over Alabama in the national championship game.

The Bears' previous high finish was No. 7 in 2014 when they went 11-2 following a 42-41 loss to Michigan State in the Cotton Bowl.

The Bears came into the Sugar Bowl ranked No. 6 in the AP poll, but moved up a spot following their 21-7 win over Ole Miss to finish with a program-best 12-2 record.

Following No. 1 Georgia in the final AP poll were No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Cincinnati. Baylor was the highest ranked team that didn't make the College Football Playoff.

Baylor was joined in the Top 25 by two other Big 12 teams as Oklahoma State finished No. 7 and Oklahoma was No. 10. However, three future Big 12 teams finished in the Top 25 as Cincinnati was joined by No. 17 Houston and No. 19 BYU.

Picked eighth in the Big 12 preseason media poll, second-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda's squad beat five teams that were ranked in the Top 25 on the date they played them, including Iowa State, BYU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss.