Bears' focus clear in home opener

One of the basics second-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda has tried to instill in his team is to play with extreme focus regardless of the opponent.

The Bears didn’t dismiss Texas Southern as the only FCS team on their schedule or a team that was throttled by Prairie View A&M, 40-17, in the opening week of the season.

The Bears came out playing with high energy and maintained that intensity throughout a 66-7 blowout Saturday night in the home opener at McLane Stadium.

It was exactly the type of performance Aranda wanted to see heading into Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Kansas at 2:30 p.m. in Lawrence.

“I was impressed with the week that went into this,” Aranda said. “I think at the start of it, we had the focus we needed to be there. There are analytics that we use throughout the week, and we looked at the first week compared to this week. Our load and our effort were so much higher and so much stronger. I think some of that had to do with just the second week, knowing what’s expected.”

The Bears did nearly everything better against Texas Southern following a 29-20 win over Texas State in San Marcos in the Sept. 4 season opener.