Bears focus on stopping Air Force ground game

There isn’t much air in Air Force.

The Falcons have built their 9-3 record on a throwback triple-option ground attack that leads the nation with 330.9 yards rushing per game.

While most teams use quick-tempo spread offenses featuring quarterbacks throwing the ball all over the field, Air Force employs an offense that would have suited Earl Campbell during the 1970s.

Since Baylor isn’t accustomed to playing triple-option teams, it will be a challenge for coach Dave Aranda as he prepares his squad for the Armed Forces Bowl at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at TCU’s Amon Carter Stadium.

“Whenever you face an option team, there’s not a lot of gray,” Aranda said. “It’s black and white. To get the guys to see it that way and to show them these are your keys, these are your fits. It’s on the coaches to get the numbers right, it’s a math game. We have to have the correct leverages. We have to inspire our players to the point where they execute the mundane play after play.”

Aranda is taking over defensive coaching responsibilities after dismissing Ron Roberts, who was recently named Auburn’s defensive coordinator.

During pre-bowl practices, Aranda has emphasized playing disciplined defensive football because the Bears won’t face many teams more disciplined than Air Force. The Falcons are the eighth least penalized team in the country, averaging 4.08 penalties per game.

“It takes great focus,” Aranda said. “If you make too big of a move, then you’re short on the other side, so you have to be subtle as well. They don’t beat themselves. They’ve had some nine-minute drives. A team that plays so together and makes you break and make mistakes, you have to respect that.”

Since the Falcons often play more athletic teams, coach Troy Calhoun believes a run-based offense that controls the clock is the wisest option. The long drives keep Air Force’s defense rested as it leads the country by allowing just 256.4 yards per game while ranking third nationally by allowing 13.25 points per game.

“They play really sound defense,” Aranda said. “There are no busts, they’re very well-coordinated, everyone knows where their help is. They gang tackle people and stop the run, so what a great challenge for us.”

Powerful senior Brad Roberts is the workhorse for the Falcons’ ground game as he has amassed 1,612 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. Junior John Lee Eldridge III is another big backfield threat as he’s rushed for 701 yards and four scores.

Senior quarterback Haaziq Daniels has picked up 614 yards rushing with seven scores while completing just 36 of 76 passes for 733 yards and six touchdowns and two interceptions.

“We clearly recognize that when you’re at a service academy you have to do something different,” Calhoun said. “If all of college football was underneath center running the I-formation, we’d be in the shotgun. I think back even to the great Ben Martin, who coached here for quite some time, when everybody was running the football 50 years ago he knew we needed to be throwing the football.”

However, Air Force hasn’t faced a defensive line as big and physical as Baylor's. Calhoun is especially concerned about blocking massive 350-pound noseguard Siaki Ika, who is expected to be taken in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever played against a guy who that’s capable up front,” Calhoun said. “He’s going to make gobs of money in the NFL. There’s simply no way to prepare for him. You’re talking about a guy who is 350 pounds and has tremendous mobility. He never, ever gets moved in any way and has skill too. Maybe in our preparations, we can have two guys get in one uniform.”

Like Baylor, Air Force can focus solely on football now that final exams are over. Calhoun knows the amount of discipline it takes for his players to stay afloat academically while also preparing for football games.

“They take no game for granted,” Calhoun said. “They’re at a school where academically many of them are taking 18 to 21 semester hours. I’m more worried about how Brad Roberts is going to do in his astronautical engineering class he has right now. Football might be the best part of the day, even if they’re getting to practice only 85 to 90 minutes.”

Aranda feels honored to play against a service academy team and is looking forward to the matchup. After losing the last three Big 12 games, the Bears can secure a 7-6 season with a win.

“We’re all excited for the opportunity and Air Force is such a quality opponent,” Aranda said. “They’re trying to get 10 wins, it’s a team that plays together and plays tough. They don’t commit penalties, they execute when it matters most. So they’re way impressive.”