Bears focused as season opener approaches

The Big 12 plans to play football this fall amid COVID-19 concerns, but the players got some welcome news Friday when they learned that the season won’t count against their eligibility.
The NCAA ruled that players competing in fall sports will get an extra year of eligibility whether they play this fall or not.
That means this year’s seniors could come back to play football in 2021 for a fifth year without their scholarships counting against the 85-man scholarship limit.
“I think it’s the right move and I’m glad they did it,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “I think it’s well needed. It gives some comfort to our student-athletes. I think there are some players who are working through that (the possibility of a fifth year) right now. With it just recently being passed, we’ve had some discussions on that just individually.”
But with athletic programs across the country experiencing budget shortages, a bigger question might be whether fall sports programs can afford to put more athletes on scholarship. Coaches have to weigh whether bringing seniors back for another season would deny younger players their chance to play.
“I anticipate that we would probably have some more (discussions) just in terms of both the administration side of how does this look, how does this work, and the student-athlete side in terms of is this a fit,” Aranda said.
Aranda’s more immediate concern is getting his team prepared for the Sept. 12 season opener against Louisiana Tech at McLane Stadium.
After beginning team workouts two weeks ago, the Bears scrimmaged at McLane Stadium for the first time this summer Saturday morning. Though Aranda liked the effort from his players, he wants to get them all playing cohesively at a high standard.
“We talk about giving it our best shot and playing to our best version of ourselves,” Aranda said. “I thought a lot of guys were able to do that. But collectively that’s still a work in progress of getting 11 guys held to the same standard and the same expectation. I think there’s still some work to do there.”
Aranda is impressed with the confidence that senior quarterback Charlie Brewer is playing with and the arm strength he has shown. Baylor offensive coordinator Larry Fedora is putting Brewer into position to make the most of his passing skills and maneuverability.
“I think Coach Fedora is adjusting and manipulating the offense to fit what best suits Charlie – option routes, backs out of the backfield, cutting down on formations,” Aranda said. “So I think those are all things that he’s liking and striving in right now. So that’s exciting.”
Additionally, Baylor’s offensive line is showing improvement after allowing a Big 12-high 38 sacks last year. However, building offensive line depth is still very much a work in progress.
“I’m impressed with the improvement and the attitude and the work ethic of our offensive line,” Aranda said. “I feel like it’s going to be a strength of our team, and I feel like the attitude and the edge that I think is developing there is a real positive for us and something that can lead out in front as compared to kind of supplementing from behind.”
Defensively, Baylor’s linebacking crew led by weakside linebacker Terrel Bernard, middle linebacker Dillon Doyle, and jack linebacker William Bradley-King has shown a great deal of leadership.
When Clay Johnston went down with a midseason knee injury last year, Bernard shifted from outside to middle linebacker and played at an all-Big 12 level. But with Doyle transferring from Iowa, Bernard will move back outside where he can use both his coverage and pass rushing skills.
“I think getting him more to where the receivers are allows Terrel to use his speed and athleticism,” Aranda said. “His ability to stop and redirect and change directions shows up in pass rush. When we build our five-man fronts, a lot of time he’s the fifth guy on the line of scrimmage. I think it’s a good fit for him.”
A graduate transfer from Arkansas State, Bradley-King continues to play at a high level at the jack position. Since he amassed 8½ sacks and 13½ tackles for loss for Arkansas State in 2019, his pass rushing skills will be a major factor for Baylor’s defense.
“William has really been impressive,” Aranda said. “He’s been a great mentor to that room. Whether it’s been tips on stance, tips on keys, tips on hand placement, tips on pass rush get-offs, tips on this offensive tackle setting to that offensive tackle setting, tips to back sets. When he gets on the field, he’s a load, so we’re going to influence a slide and a protection, I feel, just because of his ability to win one-on-ones and he’s shown that.”
Though Baylor only began working out in full pads earlier this week, Aranda was pleased with the progress of both his offensive and defensive units in Saturday’s scrimmage.
“I was impressed defensively,” Aranda said. “I thought the effort was very good. The communication improved but there’s still room to improve. I thought our tackling was better than what I expected to be in terms of angles and the perimeter and using help. I think offensively we moved the ball pretty well at times.”
After Big 12 teams revised their schedules from 12 to 10 games, Baylor didn’t even know for certain that it would open against Louisiana Tech until last Tuesday.
But Aranda thinks his team’s sense of urgency has been present since the start of workouts.
“I think so much of it has been how we do things,” Aranda said. “When we have meetings, is everybody sitting straight up? Do we have 100 percent, everybody got their masks up? The day-to-day little things are the things that we’re really trying to hone in on just that process. I know we have really, really strong character kids, so you take that character and then apply that process, that day-to-day, I feel like we’re going to be where we need to be for that first game.”
