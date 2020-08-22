Bears focused as season opener approaches

“William has really been impressive,” Aranda said. “He’s been a great mentor to that room. Whether it’s been tips on stance, tips on keys, tips on hand placement, tips on pass rush get-offs, tips on this offensive tackle setting to that offensive tackle setting, tips to back sets. When he gets on the field, he’s a load, so we’re going to influence a slide and a protection, I feel, just because of his ability to win one-on-ones and he’s shown that.”

Though Baylor only began working out in full pads earlier this week, Aranda was pleased with the progress of both his offensive and defensive units in Saturday’s scrimmage.

“I was impressed defensively,” Aranda said. “I thought the effort was very good. The communication improved but there’s still room to improve. I thought our tackling was better than what I expected to be in terms of angles and the perimeter and using help. I think offensively we moved the ball pretty well at times.”

After Big 12 teams revised their schedules from 12 to 10 games, Baylor didn’t even know for certain that it would open against Louisiana Tech until last Tuesday.

But Aranda thinks his team’s sense of urgency has been present since the start of workouts.

“I think so much of it has been how we do things,” Aranda said. “When we have meetings, is everybody sitting straight up? Do we have 100 percent, everybody got their masks up? The day-to-day little things are the things that we’re really trying to hone in on just that process. I know we have really, really strong character kids, so you take that character and then apply that process, that day-to-day, I feel like we’re going to be where we need to be for that first game.”

