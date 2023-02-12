ESPN’s Big Monday is designed to highlight the best of Big 12 basketball, so it’s no wonder Baylor makes frequent appearances.

For the third time in the last four weeks, the No. 14 Bears will play on Big Monday against West Virginia at 8 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.

Coming off Saturday’s 72-68 win over No. 17 TCU in Fort Worth, the Bears face a quick turnaround. But they’re used to them, and it helps playing at home.

“It’s definitely tough,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “At the end of the day, we signed up for this, and we want moments like this to where we can play on a Big Monday. And we try to take full advantage of it. We’re going to be excited. We’re going to rest as much as we can, and just be ready.”

The Bears have split their two Big Monday games this season, pulling out a 75-69 win over Kansas at the Ferrell Center on Jan. 23 before dropping a 76-71 decision against Texas on Jan. 30 in Austin. Baylor will make a fourth Big Monday appearance on Feb. 27 against Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Beating the Mountaineers (15-10, 4-8) is crucial to Baylor’s chances of winning its third straight Big 12 championship. The Bears are tied with Kansas for second place at 8-4 in the Big 12, a game behind Texas at 9-3. Kansas State, Iowa State and Oklahoma State are tied for fourth at 7-5, so the conference race is still a big jumble.

Now 19-6 overall, the Bears have won nine of their last 10 games. After playing the Mountaineers, the Bears face a two-game road gauntlet at Kansas on Saturday and Kansas State on Jan. 21, so beating the Mountaineers for the second time this season is critical to Baylor’s Big 12 title hopes.

Baylor’s 83-78 win over the Mountaineers on Jan. 11 in Morgantown was one of the biggest of the season because it marked the Bears’ first Big 12 win following an 0-3 start.

Keyonte George erupted for 32 points, Flagler scored 19 and LJ Cryer hit 13 while Jalen Bridges returned to his former school and answered booing fans with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Though the Mountaineers are coming off a 94-60 thrashing by Texas on Saturday in Austin, they had won four of their previous five games, including a 76-72 win over TCU on Jan. 31 in Fort Worth.

“They’ve been playing great basketball and Coach (Bob) Huggins does a great job,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I think they were coming together, I don’t know what happened (against Texas). In this league, if you’re having an off night and the other team is having an on one, it can get ugly.”

In the loss to Texas, the Mountaineers shot just 35.2 percent and committed 20 turnovers while the Longhorns buried 10 of 17 3-pointers and committed just six turnovers. But a road win over Baylor would be a huge boost for West Virginia's NCAA Tournament hopes.

In contrast, the Bears will carry considerable momentum into Monday’s game after rallying from a 10-point deficit midway through the second half against TCU as Flagler scored 16 straight points down the stretch en route to a 28-point performance.

However, Drew wasn’t pleased with Baylor’s defense as TCU repeatedly worked the ball into the paint for baskets.

“Sometimes you overthink game plans and try to back off, and that probably wasn’t the best thing to do in hindsight because they still got the ball inside,” Drew said. “In the last eight minutes, we did more of what we do and I think that helped.”

Leading the Bears with a 16.9 scoring average, George will be looking to bounce back from a tough game against TCU as he hit just two of eight shots and missed all three 3-point attempts in 21 minutes. He saw limited time down the stretch as Flagler, Cryer and Langston Love were Baylor's guard trio on the floor.

“Langston, LJ and Adam were in a groove and we were starting to get some stops,” Drew said. “Every day is not your day, and Keyonte has had days where it’s his day. You got to have people step up on days when it’s not your day.”