Bears gaining confidence as matchup with Longhorns arrives

Part of scouting isn’t necessarily scouting the other guy. It’s scouting the guy that beat the other guy, and figuring out what they did right.

Naturally, Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez and his staff took notice of what Kansas State did last weekend against Texas. The Wildcats snagged the first two games of their home series against the Longhorns, despite K-State entering that matchup as the last-place team in the Big 12.

So, yes, it can be done.

“It’s really what they did to beat them. You’re trying to capitalize on that,” Baylor’s Rodriguez said. “All the teams do that. You’re just trying to figure out what allowed them to have success, what we have that can maximize some of that. Try to match up those pieces as best as possible.”

Even as the Bears (20-17 overall, 4-8 Big 12) ride a four-game winning streak into this series in Austin, they’re well aware they need to keep stacking wins together. A road series win over the mighty Longhorns (27-13, 6-6) would go a long way in building the Bears’ NCAA tournament credentials.

It won’t be easy. Sure, Texas has looked more vulnerable of late. The Longhorns are just 7-6 in their past 13 games and have tumbled from their spot atop the national poll earlier in the season to No. 20 in the latest Baseball America rankings. (They’re sitting at No. 10 in D1Baseball’s Top 25 and No. 7 in the coaches’ poll.)

But Texas still boasts the Big 12’s top hitting (.311 team average) and pitching (4.05 team ERA) squad. The Horns have crushed 64 home runs on the year, a hefty figure that ranks 10th nationally and tops in the Big 12. UT’s Ivan Melendez doesn’t just represent the meat of the Longhorn order, but rather the entire butcher shop. Melendez has swatted 17 homers, just one shy of the national lead of 18 shared by Georgia Tech’s Kevin Parada and Old Dominion’s Matt Coutney.

Baylor’s game plan against Melendez will be pretty simple — and yet the task will be incredibly challenging.

“Make sure the Titanic doesn’t hit any home runs,” Rodriguez said. “Just do everything you can to make sure he doesn’t hurt you as bad as he possibly can. That’s the biggest thing. Quality hitter, he’s done it for years. We just have to make sure that we minimize what he’s capable of.”

By contrast, Baylor has hit just 25 round-trippers on the season. But the Bears have picked up the pace in recent games, led by rightfielder Kyle Nevin, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week. Nevin has tagged seven extra-base hits in his past six games, including three that left the ballpark.

“It starts with the guys in front of me, though, Jack, Jared and Tre,” Nevin said, referring to Jack Pineda, Jared McKenzie and Tre Richardson. “They’ve been putting up great at-bats and grinding out at-bats to see a lot of pitches, which kind of wears a pitcher down, which allows me to get better pitches to hit and just stay locked-in. Really, it all comes from them.”

You’ve got to admire Nevin’s humility. Nevertheless, his teammates aren’t exactly swinging the bat for him. His talent is readily apparent. Earlier this season Rodriguez dubbed him a “big-league rightfielder” in terms of his defensive prowess, and obviously he’s growing into his potential as a hitter, too.

Some of those gifts are just God-given genetic blessings. Kyle’s father is Phil Nevin, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 1992 Major League Draft who played 12 seasons in the big leagues.

“That’s what we’ve seen, as you look into your crystal ball and you see his ability, you’re like, OK, this guy can be a dude for you,” Rodriguez said. “I still think he has another 20-something pounds to put on him. Hopefully he’s back next year and able to do some amazing things, but right now he’s swinging the bat really well.”

Another positive trend for the Bears involves their bullpen. Frankly, it was a mess earlier in the season. But it’s been better in recent games. The Bears have approached each of the past three games as bullpen days, using at least five pitchers in each of those games, all wins. Moreover, the Bears have managed to issue zero walks as a pitching staff in four of the past five games, including last weekend’s entire series against Kansas.

“There’s no joke, we struggled, it was bad,” said reliever Jake Jackson. “There’s a lot of losses that should have been wins. But, I think everyone just kept their head down and kept working, and now you’re seeing the testament of that process is being put together. And hopefully, we can keep that confidence going high into Texas and the bullpen’s going to shut down games for us. So, do whatever we can to win games and come home with two or three.”

Bear Facts

After sitting out the Kansas series to deal with some soreness, BU ace Tyler Thomas is planning on returning to action against Texas. Thomas will pitch on Sunday instead of his usual Friday slot. The pitching matchups for the series are: Friday — BU RHP Will Rigney (2-1, 4.42 ERA) vs. UT LHP Pete Hansen (6-1, 2.78); Saturday — BU LHP Kobe Andrade (3-1, 3.20) vs. UT RHP Tristan Stevens (4-4, 4.37); Sunday — BU LHP Tyler Thomas (4-3, 1.97) vs. UT LHP Lucas Gordon (3-1, 2.74). …Saturday’s game between the Bears and Longhorns is sold out, helped along by the fact that Texas will be honoring its 2002 NCAA title team that went 57-15. “I hope there are a lot of Baylor people there,” Rodriguez said. “That’s my goal, to have Baylor be the ones that bought out the stadium.”

