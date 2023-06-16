The St. Louis Battlehawks picked former Baylor offensive lineman Jacob Gall in the 2023 XFL Rookie Draft.

A native of Cincinnati, Gall started the last 27 games for the Bears after joining the program following three seasons at Buffalo. He played in 59 games in his career and finished 2022 as the 12th-highest rated center in college football, according to grades from Pro Football Focus.

In 2022, Gall was named the Offensive Lineman of the year in Texas by Dave Campbell's Texas Football and earned all-conference honors from Pro Football Network, the Big 12 coaches and Phil Steele.

The players selected in the XFL Rookie Draft will be placed on XFL rosters, along with players who finished the 2023 season on active and reserve lists. The Battlehawks will hold exclusive rights with Gall. June and July will feature player showcases for undrafted players and the invite-only XFL Combine will be held on July 25-27 in Arlington.

A pair of former Bears excelled in the latest edition of the XFL in 2023, with linebacker Jordan Williams leading the circuit in tackles and Abram Smith leading the XFL in rushing yards. The pair were named All-XFL in a voting of the league’s coaches and directors of player personnel. Smith helped pace his D.C. Defenders team to the XFL Championship game.