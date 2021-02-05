Bears gear for demanding soccer schedule

“There’s going to be a ton of factors that play into the selection this year,” Jobson said. “You’ve got some schools that are shutting down their programs all together because of COVID. Again like we dealt with in the fall, there are going to be teams that don’t play certain games. We just have to make sure we take care of ourselves and hopefully the rest will play out. But COVID continues, so we have to continue to be flexible.”

The spring schedule begins Feb. 27 with an exhibition match against Texas A&M at 5 p.m. at Betty Lou Mays Field. Regular season play will kick off with TCU in Fort Worth March 6 at 7 p.m. followed by home dates against Texas at 6 p.m. March 11 and LSU at 7 p.m. March 18.

The Bears will play a home game against Louisiana at 1 p.m. March 27, Oklahoma in Norman at 5 p.m. April 10, and Texas Tech at 2 p.m. April 17 at Betty Lou Mays Field. A March 21 date against Missouri in Tulsa has been canceled.

“You kind of had to schedule who’s available,” Jobson said. “There are teams in Division I now that are playing their nonconference schedule, and we’re not allowed to play yet. Once we are released to actually play matches, those leagues are in conference play. So we’re limited by who we can play.”