Bears gear for demanding soccer schedule

The Baylor soccer team has six weeks to impress the NCAA tournament selection committee.
So coach Paul Jobson did everything he could to piece together a demanding spring schedule that will give the Bears a chance to make a tournament field that has been reduced from 64 to 48 teams.
The NCAA decided to downsize the tournament since some programs across the country aren’t playing due to COVID-19.
“For us to have an opportunity to get into the NCAA tournament, we needed to build our schedule as tough as we could because we needed to do work to get into an abbreviated tournament,” Jobson said. “So I just wanted to make sure that we didn’t mess up by not scheduling hard enough to be able to get in.”
Playing a Big 12-only schedule, the Bears finished 3-3-3 during the COVID-shortened fall. With no Big 12 tournament, regular-season champion TCU (8-0-1) will earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, which was moved from the fall to this spring.
Baylor’s six-game regular season spring schedule will include TCU, Texas, Oklahoma and Texas Tech from the Big 12, but they’ll count as nonconference games.
Both fall and spring results will be factored when the NCAA tournament field is unveiled April 18. The tournament will lead to the Women’s College Cup final four, which will be held May 13-17 in Cary, N.C.
“There’s going to be a ton of factors that play into the selection this year,” Jobson said. “You’ve got some schools that are shutting down their programs all together because of COVID. Again like we dealt with in the fall, there are going to be teams that don’t play certain games. We just have to make sure we take care of ourselves and hopefully the rest will play out. But COVID continues, so we have to continue to be flexible.”
The spring schedule begins Feb. 27 with an exhibition match against Texas A&M at 5 p.m. at Betty Lou Mays Field. Regular season play will kick off with TCU in Fort Worth March 6 at 7 p.m. followed by home dates against Texas at 6 p.m. March 11 and LSU at 7 p.m. March 18.
The Bears will play a home game against Louisiana at 1 p.m. March 27, Oklahoma in Norman at 5 p.m. April 10, and Texas Tech at 2 p.m. April 17 at Betty Lou Mays Field. A March 21 date against Missouri in Tulsa has been canceled.
“You kind of had to schedule who’s available,” Jobson said. “There are teams in Division I now that are playing their nonconference schedule, and we’re not allowed to play yet. Once we are released to actually play matches, those leagues are in conference play. So we’re limited by who we can play.”
The Baylor players returned when spring classes began Jan. 19 and the team started practicing a week later. Jobson hopes to have the majority of his squad healthy by the regular season opener against TCU.
The Bears feature second-team all-Big 12 defender Kayley Ables and goal keeper Jennifer Wandt. Mackenzie Anthony, Taylor Moon, Giuliana Cunningham and Chloe Japic were the team’s leading scorers in the fall.
“Right now, we’ve got enough to play and a few more,” Jobson said. “We hope we’re done with the injury bug. I’ve been proud of our staff and the girls that are injured doing their best to work themselves back so they’re ready to play.”