Bears gear for hostile Texas Tech atmosphere

Baylor has already played road games in packed stadiums with passionate fans at BYU, Iowa State and West Virginia.

But the Bears are preparing themselves for the rowdiest atmosphere they’ll play in all season when they face Texas Tech at 6: 30 p.m. Saturday night in Lubbock.

Not only will it mark Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire’s first game against his former boss, Baylor coach Dave Aranda, fans will be dressed for a “blackout” at sold-out Jones AT&T Stadium.

If that isn’t enough adversity for the Bears, the crowd will be especially fired up for the return of Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will be honored for his induction into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and Tech football Ring of Honor.

“I’ve got friends that go there, and they’ve been talking smack to me already,” said Baylor receiver Gavin Holmes. “Of course, I’ve got friends on that team, coaches on that team that I respect, that I had great relationships with when they were here. So we know it’s going to be a crazy atmosphere. Blackout, Pat Mahomes is going to be there, all that stuff. But those are just distractions to us, essentially. So we’re just going to go out there and play our game.”

The Bears haven’t won in Lubbock since 1990 as they’ve amassed 10 straight losses. However, the hotly-contested series which Baylor leads 40-39-1, was played in the Metroplex from 2009-18.

It’s a key game for Baylor and Texas Tech since they’re both 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 and are trying to stay in the league race and improve their bowl chances.

While Baylor defenders will be on the lookout for fans tossing tortillas at their heads, they’re more concerned about the balls the Red Raiders quarterbacks will be slinging.

Due to injuries, the Red Raiders have played three quarterbacks this season. Redshirt freshman Behren Morton has been the latest to step into the starting lineup as he was named Big 12 newcomer of the week after passing for 325 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-10 home win over West Virginia last week.

However, McGuire stopped short of naming Morton the starter against the Bears since opening-game starter Tyler Shough has been medically cleared to play after suffering a clavicle injury in the season opener. Shough was replaced by Donovan Smith before he went down with an injury.

The Bears have prepared themselves for any quarterback possibility.

“Really, the best thing I can say for that is film study,” said Baylor safety Devin Neal. “You don't know who's going to be out there, what they're doing until the last second. You see a formation or what guys are out there. You're not going to know what you're getting into unless you watch film and get some sort of experience. And we just got to make sure we're all together watching the film, know whose strengths and weaknesses are.”

The Texas Tech quarterbacks like to spread the ball around to a variety of receivers as Xavier White and Myles Price have each made 31 catches, Jerand Bradley has 27, Nehemiah Martinez 23 and Trey Cleveland 21.

They also feature depth in the running game as SaRodorick Thompson has rushed for 392 yards and three touchdowns while Tahj Brooks has added 322 yards and six scores.

“I think offensively they play really fast – their tempo,” Aranda said. “And they've had a few different quarterbacks in there, but they've all found ways to get the offense to work off the particular trait of the guy that's there. And then I think defensive-wise, a lot of pressure, a lot of stunts, a lot of blitzes. Not a lot of defenses that look the same. There's a bunch kind of being thrown at you.”

Both the Baylor and Texas Tech defenses have been solid most of the season as the Bears rank fourth in the Big 12 by allowing 24.1 points per game while Texas Tech ranks sixth by allowing 27 points per game.

One of the biggest concerns for the Bears will be cutting down on turnovers. In last week’s 35-23 win over Kansas, quarterback Blake Shapen threw two interceptions and fumbled a ball that was picked up by Jereme Robinson and returned 49 yards to set up a touchdown.

The Bears know they can’t commit a lot of turnovers and expect to win in a tough road environment.

“We preach, especially in the offensive meeting room, there’s going to be mistakes, guys are going to mess up, that’s part of the game,” Holmes said. “As a team you grow stronger together in those situations. I think when you have guys around you who lift you up and support you through everything, I think it’s easier to move on. We rally around Blake no matter what.”

Continuing to get great production from freshman Richard Reese will be important for the Bears as he amassed a career-high 186 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 31 carries against the Jayhawks.

“I can think of just how passionate he is,” Aranda said. “When he's hitting the hole as hard as he is and his legs are still churning, his pad level is down, and the O-line got him four and he got a yard and a half or two on his own, right? Over time, the confidence of that offensive line just takes off.”

Qualan Jones also delivered a solid game against Kansas with 71 yards on nine carries. Baylor will likely have more backfield depth this week since Craig “Sqwirl” Williams is expected to return from a head injury after missing the Kansas game.

The Bears will need a lot of elements clicking to pull off the win in a hostile environment in Lubbock.

“We talked about the atmosphere first thing, just everybody getting their heads right,” Neal said. “Making sure we all came, like brought our energy because we're all we got. There's nobody else. It’s just going to be nothing but just people from Texas Tech at the game and us.”