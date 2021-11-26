Bears geared for Red Raiders, eyes on Bedlam

If everything goes according to plan, No. 9 Baylor will beat Texas Tech and later gather around the television Saturday night and become the biggest Oklahoma State fans in Waco when the Cowboys play Oklahoma.

That’s Baylor’s dream scenario.

It’s the Bears’ path to the Big 12 championship game Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“We’ll be watching,” said Baylor tight end Ben Sims. “I’d say, for sure, it makes things more interesting. But I think if we take care of what we’re supposed to take care of, I think we have an opportunity for things to play out in our favor.”

Beating the Red Raiders likely won’t be easy in Saturday’s 11 a.m. regular season finale at McLane Stadium. Especially since former Baylor outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire became the Red Raiders’ head coach three weeks ago, and knows the Bears inside and out.

Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie has become the on-field coach for the Red Raiders (6-5, 3-5) the last four games since former head coach Matt Wells was fired.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda has known Cumbie since he was a graduate assistant at Texas Tech from 2000-02 when Cumbie was playing quarterback.