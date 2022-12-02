Bears get defensive in 64-63 win over Gonzaga

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In a high-profile matchup featuring two of the most dynamic offenses in the country, Baylor-Gonzaga turned into a rugged defensive battle.

The No. 6 Bears were more resilient in the closing minutes as they finished with an 8-0 run to pull off a 64-63 win over the No. 14 Zags on Friday night at Sanford Pentagon.

It marked the first time the Bears (6-2) and Zags (5-3) played since the 2021 national championship game in which Baylor romped to an 86-70 win.

The Bears held the Zags to a 36.1 shooting percentage and 27.3 percent from three-point range while forcing 18 turnovers. It was an 180-degree change from Baylor's 96-70 loss to Marquette in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

“Nobody likes to go through a loss like that, nobody likes to feel that feeling,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew in his postgame radio interview. “I think the guys really dug deep. I can tell you the last couple of days we analyzed things and our staff did a really good job finding ways to improve our defense. The most important thing is the players bought in and held the No. 1 offense in the country to 63 points.”

The Bears held All-America forward Drew Timme to nine points after he came into the game averaging 20.

“Defensively, we had great team awareness,” Drew said. “We made everything tough for him and I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”

The Bears also struggled offensively as they shot just 37.1 percent overall and 25 percent from 3-point range. But they delivered in the final minutes after Gonzaga went on an 8-0 run that was capped by Malachi Smith’s dunk to open up a 63-56 lead with 1:38 remaining.

Adam Flagler answered with a pair of 3-pointers to cut Gonzaga’s lead to 63-62. After forcing a 30-second call against the Zags, Flagler missed a 3-pointer but Jalen Bridges rebounded and drew Timme’s fifth foul. Bridges hit both free throws to give the Bears a 64-63 lead with 16.2 seconds remaining.

There was a lot of drama remaining.

Baylor guard Dale Bonner batted a pass off Gonzaga’s Nolan Hickman to give the Bears possession with 6.2 seconds remaining. But Bridges’ inbounds pass went off teammate Keyonte George, giving the Zags possession with 4.6 seconds remaining.

However, Rasir Bolton missed a shot on a drive to the basket as the Bears held on for the win.

George led the Bears with 18 points while Flagler scored 11 and Langston Love 10. Though Flagler hit just four of 14 shots, he nailed the two big 3-pointers down the stretch.

“Flagler was sick and really played a gutsy performance,” Drew said. “When you don’t play as well because of an illness, you normally don’t try to play or compete. He was unbelievable for our team.”

Scoring 14 first-half points, George was on fire from the start as he scored Baylor’s first basket in the lane. After Julian Strawther buried a 3-pointer to give the Zags a 3-2 lead, the Bears went on a 10-0 run en route to a 38-33 halftime lead.

Cryer started the run with a steal and Caleb Lohner finished on the other end with a layup. LJ Cryer and Flagler followed with layups before Bonner hit Lohner for a slam. Flo Thamba scored on a putback to give the Bears a 12-3 lead.

The Bears kept building their lead as Lohner found Cryer for a layup and Bonner hit Love for a dunk. Bridges came back with a 3-pointer to stretch Baylor’s lead to 19-7.

But the Zags answered with an 11-0 run that was keyed by Ben Gregg’s short jumper and 3-pointer to cut Baylor’s lead to 19-18 midway through the first half.

George stayed hot as he scored the next nine points by hitting two straight 3-pointers and then driving inside for a basket, drawing a foul and hitting the free throw for a three-point play to extend Baylor’s lead to 28-18.

After the Zags cut the lead to 37-31 with Smith’s 3-pointer, George answered with another 3-pointer.