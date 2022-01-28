Bears getting in rhythm of the road

The Baylor women’s basketball team could take a motto from an old NFL kingpin on the road with them.
The Raiders’ Al Davis famously quipped “Just win, baby.” That’s kind of where the Bears find themselves as the they slug their way through Big 12 play. After dropping their first two conference games on the road at Kansas State and Oklahoma, the Bears have rebounded to win at Kansas and Texas Tech despite challenges from the Jayhawks and Lady Raiders.
The fight will continue on Saturday as No. 11 Baylor travels to play West Virginia at 1 p.m. at WVU Coliseum.
It will be the first of four games in nine days. After facing the Mountaineers, Baylor hosts Oklahoma on Tuesday, then Texas on Friday (a makeup game from the Bears’ January COVID-19 pause) and travel to Austin to play the Longhorns a week from Sunday.
“Do we expect to win every game? Yes,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “Does that change our expectations? No. If we can play three games in three days in Cancun with a short roster, we can play four games in nine days.”
Going into the weekend, Baylor (14-4, 4-2 Big 12) is technically a game behind Iowa State and Oklahoma in the conference standings and a half game behind Texas. Those four teams have played varying numbers of Big 12 games so far and all of them have two marks in the loss column.
The Bears would like to hold their own in that way, adding wins and continuing to get closer to the top of the standings as they pursue their 12th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship.
The next task will be to notch a W at West Virginia, which has had mixed results this season.
The Mountaineers (10-7, 3-4) have won back-to-back games with a road victory at Oklahoma State last weekend and a midweek home triumph over TCU. That marked the first time since mid-December that West Virginia strung together consecutive wins.
Baylor needed a late 3-pointer from Sarah Andrews to break a fourth-quarter tie against Texas Tech on Wednesday. The Bears ended up beating the Lady Raiders by eight, and they know that’s actually a mark of improvement.
Previously, Baylor needed a near-miracle comeback to escape Allen Fieldhouse with a three-point win over Kansas.
“Every road win is a good win,” Baylor senior Caitlin Bickle said. “I think we obviously didn’t play as well as we would’ve liked to in certain aspects on the defensive end (against Texas Tech). We toughened it out and we got the win.”
It always takes an extra dose of grit to win at West Virginia. If the Mountaineers are going to put pressure on Baylor this time, it’s likely junior guard KK Deans will play a key role. Deans is averaging 15.2 points and 3.8 assists. She’s a decent 3-point shooter at 31% as she has made 27 shots from beyond the arc this season.
For the Bears, the key will be to continue their inside-outside assault.
Baylor guards Jordan Lewis, Ja’Mee Asberry and Andrews have all shown the ability to go off from 3-point range lately. NaLyssa Smith is virtually an automatic double-double for the Bears and frontcourt mate Queen Egbo has been elevating her game recently.
Bickle has come off the bench to be the basketball version of a Swiss Army knife. She hit key shots against Texas Tech along with providing a boost on the boards. Bickle is also the apparent emotional leader of this Bears team and it shows in her approach to the upcoming schedule.
“This is the greatest time of the year,” Bickle said. “Who doesn’t want to go head-to-head playing other teams and being competitive every single night? Nothing beats that. Nothing beats March Madness. Nothing beats Big 12 conference play. It’s exciting. It’s fun.”