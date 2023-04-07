After not walking a single batter in the series opener, Baylor pitchers gave up a season-high 14 walks on Friday night as the Bears fell, 6-3, to Oklahoma at Baylor Ballpark.

It was the most walks in a Big 12 game by Baylor and the most seen in the 25 years of the ballpark.

“Disappointing ball game all the way around,” said Baylor head coach Mitch Thompson. “We're not going to win many games when we get four hits. We're not going to win many games when walk them 14 times. It's just not going to happen.

To even be in the ball game says something and it gives us a little bit of hope that we were one hitter away from getting the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning. We just didn't have a whole lot go well for us today.”

The hot bats the Bears (11-20, 3-8) had been swinging the past 13 games cooled off, as Baylor got four hits across. Second baseman Cole Posey extended his hit streak to 15 games with two hits on the night, marking his 10th multi-hit game of the season.

Mason Marriott took his fifth loss of the season while OU starter James Hitt earned the loss and Aaron Weber picked up the save. Hitt kept Baylor off the board for five innings, giving up just one run in the sixth.

Marriott’s night started strong with a strikeout and a pick off to erase a walk before striking out Jackson Nicklaus for a 1-2-3 first inning.

Marriott continued to grind in the second, working out of a bases loaded jam. Rocco Garza-Gongora landed a two-out hopper in front of second base and advanced on a throwing error by Marriott on a pickoff attempt. Wallace Clark and Diego Muniz picked up back-to-back walks then Marriott was able to get Kendall Pettis to flyout to right field to end the threat.

The top of the third inning was almost identical to the first. Marriott struck out Anthony Mackenzie, this time swinging, then Bryce Madron popped one up for an infield fly to Branch before another strikeout to Nicklaus.

The pitcher’s duel ended in the fifth. With two outs and two on, a close call on an inside pitch to Nicklaus was a ruled a walk, loading the bases once more. Pettis scored the first run of the game on a walk to John Spikerman, spelling the end of Marriott’s start.

In 4.2 innings, the sophomore gave up four hits and five walks, striking out four and allowing one run (earned). He tossed a total of 98 pitches, 52 of them for strikes. Although the strike zone was tight for both teams all night, Thompson noted that Baylor needed throw strikes more consistently throughout the game.

“Umpires are going to call strikes when you're consistently around the zone,” Thompson said. “If you're consistently off of it, you don't get the questionable pitch, you don't get the close pitch, you don't get the one that maybe you get if you're in there a lot. So, I just don't think we were in the zone enough.”

Cam Caley came out of the pen to get Easton Carmichael, pinch hitting for Sebastian Orduno, to drive one right at Posey and end the top of the inning.

But the free bases continued to rain on Oklahoma (17-15, 3-5) in the sixth. Clark and Muniz picked up consecutive one-out walks then Mackenzie lined a single right to Caley on the mound, the ball popping off his glove in the fielding attempt. Clark scored the second run of the game on a walk to Madron and Muniz came in a walk to Nicklaus, marking the end of Caley’s outing.

Cole Stasio came in to get the ground out an end the inning, but then came back to give up three runs in the seventh. Clark delivered a hit to shallow left for a two-out single then Muniz was hit by a pitch. Pettis beat the throw to first on an infield hopper to short, loading the bases for the third time.

Mackenzie drove one up the middle to shallow center for a two-run single. It was the first hit with runners in scoring position of the night. He then stole second in the following at-bat. Madron walked then Pettis scored on a walk to Nicklaus before Spikerman skied out to center.

Baylor got on the board in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a Kolby Branch sac fly to score Caleb Bergman then John Ceccoli cut the deficit to four in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch.

Brett Garcia came out of the pen to face two batters in the top of the eighth before Grant Golomb replaced him following a pair of walks. Golomb fanned the first two batters he faced before getting a flyout to left.

The Bears got two runners on in the bottom of the eighth thanks to a pair of errors by the OU infield, but back-to-back strikeouts by reliever Aaron Weber killed the rally.

In the bottom of the ninth Baylor got another chance. Polk picked up a walk and advanced to second on a Zach Mazoch groundout, then cut the lead to three on a two-out single by Posey. Posey took second on a muffed throw from center. But that was it for the Bears as Weber struck out Teplanszky to even the series.

Thompson said the Sooners pitchers were just able to execute better in game two.

“I give Oklahoma's starting pitcher credit,” Thompson said. “Their bullpen came in, their bullpen outperformed us. 'He who has the bullpen wins,' is an old statement I think is really true and their bullpen performed better than ours did today. They won the ballgame.”

Baylor and Oklahoma will face off in the rubber match at 1 p.m. Saturday at Baylor Ballpark.

“We need to win a series tomorrow and I'm sure Oklahoma will be coming out here trying to do the exact same thing,” Thompson said. “So it should be a good ballgame.”