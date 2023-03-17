It didn't matter that they were wearing green, Baylor baseball had little St. Patrick's Day luck against Kansas State, serving up an 8-1 loss to the Wildcats in the Big 12 opener Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.

Five of K-State's eight runs reached base on walks as the Bears gave up nine walks and 10 hits, but also struck out 10 to continue their double-digit K streak. Fifth-year righty Blake Helton (0-3) took his third loss of the season, allowing five runs, four earned, on eight hits and three walks while striking out four.

“I don't think we pitched the ball very well, obviously,” said Baylor head coach Mitch Thompson. “We're going to have a hard time winning a game scoring one but I don't think we pitched the ball very well. I think we walked them way too many times. It started out in the first inning, we were playing from behind right from the get go and that's just not how it's supposed to work for us.

“It was a tough one and I give K-State credit. They took advantage of every opportunity. and we gave them plenty.”

Offensively Baylor tacked on six hits and earned two walks and a hit-by-pitch, but left seven on base. Second baseman Cole Posey and catcher Cortlan Castle picked up a pair of hits each, with Castle scoring the Bears' lone run. Posey posted his second multi-hit game in a row, a feat which Thompson credited to a few adjustments the infielder has made at the plate.

“He's squaring some balls up, hitting some balls hard, keeping the ball out of the air and getting some balls to drop, so it's that's encouraging to see some of that,” Thompson said. “We need a few more of those around the lineup.”

Wildcats starter Owen Boerema (3-0) grabbed the win, giving up all six hits and one run, which was earned, and striking out six. He threw 103 pitches over 5.2 innings, 67 of them for strikes.

K-State took an early lead with three runs in the first and one in the second. The Cats loaded the bases in the first on a pair of walks and a bunt single. Another walk to shortstop Nick Goodwin brought in the first run. An error on the throw during a fielder's-choice RBI added two more.

In the second, second baseman Orlando Salinas singled to right and came around to score on a single by left fielder Cole Johnson.

Helton managed a 1-2-3 top of the third which ended with a sliding catch in right center by right fielder Gavin Brzozowski. After falling behind on 2-0 counts to start the game, Helton threw 13 of 14 first-pitch strikes through the first three innings.

The Bears broke through with a run in the bottom of the third. Castle singled up the middle and shortstop Kolby Branch walked before they both advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Brzozowski. Castle then scored on a flyout by left fielder Hunter Simmons.

KSU responded with another run in the fourth. Salinas got on with a one-out single that struck first baseman Will Pendergrass in the hand, prompting Baylor to replace him at first with Jack Johnson. K-State's Johnson drove in another RBI, scoring Salinas on a single to left.

Thompson noted that Pendergrass will be monitored for an injury in his left arm following the play and that the Bears hope it doesn't turn into something more serious.

Helton closed out his outing with a scoreless fifth making way for Adam Muirhead, who opened his team-leading ninth appearance with a scoreless sixth.

The Cats extended their edge with two more runs in the top of the seventh. Muirhead gave Goodwin a one-out walk and the shortstop stole his way to third, earning an overturn of a call when he took second and immediately snagging third on the following batter. He scored on an RBI groundout to Muirhead by right fielder Chase Rugely.

Jared Matheson relieved Muirhead on the mound following a walk to third baseman Brady Day, who came in to score on a single by catcher Raphael Pelletier. Matheson picked up a strikeout to finish the inning.

K-State scored run number eight in the eighth as Matheson delivered three straight one-out walks to load the bases. Cats center fielder Brendan Johnson tagged up on a flyout to center by Goodwin to tally the run. Cole Tremain came out of the bullpen to get the flyout and send the Bears to the plate.

Pelletier went 3-for-5 with an RBI, while Salinas went 2-for-5 with two runs and Cole Johnson went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs. The Cats also swiped five bags, led by Goodwin with two in the same inning.

The series between Baylor and Kansas State continues at 2 p.m. Saturday at Baylor Ballpark. Mason Marriott will have the start for the Bears while the Cats send Jackson Wentworth to the mound.