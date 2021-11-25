Bears give thanks for comeback over Fordham, 68-45

CANCUN, Mexico — The Baylor women’s basketball team came on strong in the second half and made for an enjoyable Thanksgiving afternoon.

The sixth-ranked Bears trailed Fordham by four points at halftime, then raced past the Rams in the second half for a 68-45 victory Thursday morning at the Cancun Challenge.

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith produced a game-high 19 points and led four Bears in double-digits scoring. Bears guard Ja’Mee Asberry didn’t take a shot in the second half, then went 2 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 10 points.

Jordan Lewis stirred the Baylor offense with 15 points and six assists and Sarah Andrews added 10.

Baylor (4-1) began the game on an 8-0 run but didn’t sustain the momentum for the remainder of the first half.

Fordham guard Kendell Haramaia went 3 of 3 from 3-point range in the first half and led the Rams with 14 points at the break. That pushed Fordham (3-2) into a 24-20 advantage at intermission.

Baylor dropped its first game of the season at No. 3 Maryland on Sunday and was staring at an early-season losing streak coming out of halftime. The Bears rectified the situation by dominating the third quarter.