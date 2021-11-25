Bears give thanks for comeback over Fordham, 68-45

CANCUN, Mexico — The Baylor women’s basketball team came on strong in the second half and made for an enjoyable Thanksgiving afternoon.
The sixth-ranked Bears trailed Fordham by four points at halftime, then raced past the Rams in the second half for a 68-45 victory Thursday morning at the Cancun Challenge.
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith produced a game-high 19 points and led four Bears in double-digits scoring. Bears guard Ja’Mee Asberry didn’t take a shot in the second half, then went 2 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 10 points.
Jordan Lewis stirred the Baylor offense with 15 points and six assists and Sarah Andrews added 10.
Baylor (4-1) began the game on an 8-0 run but didn’t sustain the momentum for the remainder of the first half.
Fordham guard Kendell Haramaia went 3 of 3 from 3-point range in the first half and led the Rams with 14 points at the break. That pushed Fordham (3-2) into a 24-20 advantage at intermission.
Baylor dropped its first game of the season at No. 3 Maryland on Sunday and was staring at an early-season losing streak coming out of halftime. The Bears rectified the situation by dominating the third quarter.
Asberry hit a trey for her first points of the game, capping a 10-2 run that helped the Bears claw their way to a 30-26 advantage.
After Fordham’s Asiah Dingle made a layup to slice the lead to two, Baylor came back with an 11-2 surge to take control of the contest. Lewis, Andrews and Asberry all contributed baskets to the run.
Leading by 10 going to the fourth quarter, the Bears finished the job by winning the final period, 24-11.
Baylor continues the Cancun Challenge when it plays Arizona State at 10 a.m. on Friday, then finishes the event versus Houston at 12:30 on Saturday. All games are being streamed by the pay service FloHoops.