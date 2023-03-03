The same glitch continues to plague Baylor baseball.

Despite a career-best start by fifth-year right-hander Blake Helton, the Bears dropped the opener to Youngstown State Friday night at Baylor Ballpark, giving up five runs in the top of the ninth inning for a 7-5 loss.

Getting ahead in the count with a first-pitch strike against every batter he faced except one, Helton posted a career-high 11 strikeouts over seven innings. It was the most by a Baylor pitcher since Paul Dickens fanned 12 against Kansas on March 30, 2019. Following a pair of less than stellar starts in his first two outings of the season, Helton noted that he felt he had more command in this start as well as more confidence in the defense playing behind him.

“My last two outings haven’t been very good and I’ve been struggling when I get behind in the count so that was a big focus this week. If I just get ahead then good things will happen,” Helton said. “It definitely did help besides a few walks, wasted pitches, but I knew I needed to go deep in the game. I was trying to do that for my teammates after not going deep the last two starts, so trying to keep my pitch count low, always.”

The righty was responsible for two runs, one earned, on five hits, and two walks, throwing 96 pitches, 65 of them for strikes. Junior righty Cole Stasio took the loss, giving up the five runs in the ninth, all earned, on four hits and a walk in his 1.2 inning outing.

At the plate, junior center fielder Kobe Andrade continued to come up with clutch hits, going 2-for-4 with a two-RBI triple. Freshman Caleb Bergman picked up his first collegiate hit, pinch hitting in the eighth to give Baylor its last two runs.

But even though they were able to get some big hits in the later innings, head coach Mitch Thompson said the Bears are still working on how to finish off the game.

“There’s things we got to do better,” Thompson said. “Offensively we can’t be striking out as many times as we did. There’s too many called third strikes We’ve got to get tougher in the box as well.

“But we did have some big at-bats and put together a two-out rally in the seventh. Then Bergman came up big for us in the eighth, but as you saw, it wasn’t enough. We’re within a pitch a couple of times and right now we can’t seem to get that pitch. So, tomorrow, we’re going to come back out here and try and do it again.”

The Bears got on the board in the third thanks to an error by YSU shortstop Trey Law, who overthrew to first on a swing by Baylor third baseman Hunter Teplansky, allowing Austin Stracener to trot in for the run. The Baylor shortstop walked earlier in the inning and advanced to second on a groundout by second baseman Kolby Branch.

The Penguins tied it in the sixth. Center fielder Turner Grau led off with a single up the middle and advanced on a single to left by third baseman Braeden O’Shaughnessy. Grau then stole third during first baseman Steven D’Eusanio’s at-bat that ended in an automatic strikeout thanks to a clock violation. Grau came in for the score on a sacrifice fly to right and the inning ended when O’Shaughnessy was caught stealing second.

YSU took the lead in the following inning. Matt Thompson lined one over the mound past the outstretched arm of Helton who leaped in an attempt to get the out. The Penguins’ second baseman then hustled all the way to third on a failed pickoff that got past John Ceccoli’s glove at first, the error tacked on to the pitcher. Thompson came home on a foul out by YSU catcher Ian Francis, beating the tag at the plate by a mile.

The Penguins didn’t stay ahead for long. The Bears picked up a pair of two-out walks in the bottom half of the inning that were reeled in by Andrade who slashed his third triple of the season.

Stasio took over for Helton in the eighth, beginning his outing by hitting Law with a pitch. Stasio made up for it with a flyout to left and a popup to second before Baylor catcher Cort Castle, who took over for starter Zach Mazoch behind the plate in the seventh, gunned down Law at second to send the Bears back to the dugout.

Baylor tacked on two more runs in the eighth as Caleb Bergman drove out his first-career knock to bring in Ceccoli and Castle with a two-RBI double. Ceccoli walked to lead off and Castle lined down a well-placed bunt in the green to reach first. They both advanced an extra base on a passed ball before Bergman brought them in.

But the Penguins weren’t going down without a fight, tacking on three runs in the top of the ninth. A two-RBI single by pinch hitter Clay Wiesen and a double by Law tied it at five.

Stasio made way for senior righty Anderson Needham on the mound with two runners on. Grau slashed a double to left center to bring in Wiesen and Law, pushing YSU ahead with a two-run lead. Needham struck out D’Eusanio to give the Bears a chance to walk it off.

The first two Baylor batters in the bottom of the ninth grounded out. The Bears saw a bit of hope with a walk but a strikeout earned the win for Youngstown State.

YSU reliever Brandin Anderson grabbed the win in his lone inning, giving up just one hit and picking up a strikeout. Casey Marshalwitz earned the save with a hitless, scoreless ninth.

The Bears will look to break their five-game losing streak in a Saturday doubleheader with the first game slated for 2 p.m. at Baylor Ballpark.