As Jonathan Garibay lined up to attempt a last-second 53-yard field goal, Baylor really couldn’t do anything but pray on a gray Saturday afternoon.

The Bears tried to ice Garibay by calling a time out. But they knew Garibay had made all 13 field goal attempts this season, including a monumental 62-yarder to lift Texas Tech over Iowa State two weeks ago.

“Everybody knows he can kick,” said Baylor senior running back Trestan Ebner. “He hadn’t missed one all season. I had a little faith that he would miss. I think we do a good job of getting pressure on the kicker.”

Garibay’s kick sailed wide left as time expired, leading to a massive celebration at McLane Stadium for the Bears, who were thrilled they won 27-24 in regulation instead of going to overtime.

The No. 9 Bears (10-2, 7-2) earned a berth against No. 7 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game Dec. 4 in Arlington after the Cowboys beat No. 10 Oklahoma, 37-33, on Saturday night in Stillwater.

For Ebner and a massive group of Baylor seniors, beating Texas Tech (6-6, 3-6) meant everything as they finished the season 7-0 at McLane Stadium.

“Wins are hard to come by, so I’m just thankful for this no matter what the score is,” Ebner said. “If we didn’t win this, it would have hurt. Hurt a lot.”

With junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon sitting out with a pulled hamstring that he suffered in last week’s 20-10 win at Kansas State, redshirt freshman Blake Shapen got his first college start. He completed 20 of 34 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns while also running seven times for 24 yards.

Shapen showed his arm strength by perfectly leading Ebner on a 61-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and revealed poise in the clutch with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Ben Sims in the fourth quarter.

He showed his toughness when he came back into the game following a massive hit by Texas Tech linebacker Riko Jeffers with 3:59 remaining. Shapen didn’t throw an interception, but was saved by receiver Tyquan Thornton in the third quarter when he stripped the ball from Tech cornerback Rayshad Williams on a potential pick-six that resulted in an incompletion.

“There were times that Blake would throw a pass, and immediately as he threw it, in my head and maybe my mouth, I’m going, ‘Oh, no!’” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “So for Blake to come from ‘Oh, no!’ to a really strong ‘Yes!’ on the very next play, I think is a great statement about him.”

Baylor notebook: New coach in charge, another 10-win year for Bears Since 2015, Baylor has pulled off three seasons of at least 10 wins, remarkably under three different head coaches.

Besides Bohanon’s injury, the other major narrative leading up to the game was how much knowledge former Baylor outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire would pass on to Texas Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie. McGuire didn’t attend the game.

After becoming Texas Tech’s head coach three weeks ago, McGuire has focused on recruiting while Cumbie has coached the team on the field. But Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard said the defense didn’t have to change any signals because of McGuire’s knowledge.

“We didn’t change anything,” Bernard said. “If it happened, it would have happened and we would have changed on the fly.”

After Isaiah Hankins hit a 27-yard field goal to give the Bears a 20-10 lead with 13:31 remaining, a Texas Tech offense that had looked pedestrian suddenly came alive.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Redshirt freshman quarterback Donovan Smith found McLane Mannix uncovered behind Baylor’s defense for a 38-yard touchdown to cut Baylor’s lead to 20-17 with 11:37 remaining.

After Shapen hit Sims for the nine-yard touchdown with seven minutes remaining, Texas Tech pulled off a perfect screen play as tight end Travis Koontz scored on a 75-yard pass from Smith to trim Baylor’s lead to 27-24 with 6:40 remaining.

“We had some communication issues,” Bernard said. “They were going tempo, getting on the ball and running some plays pretty fast. We kind of miscommunicated in the back end a little bit. We were playing two different defenses. So I feel we gave them one there.”

The Bears answered with a 13-play, 56-yard drive to Texas Tech’s 12. Facing fourth-and-two, Aranda elected to go for the first down instead of kicking a field goal. Linebacker Colin Schooler tipped Shapen’s pass to give the Red Raiders a final shot with 1:18 remaining and no time outs.

“I don’t think a field goal crossed anyone’s mind,” Ebner said. “We have faith in our defense. We have faith in our offense as well. If we didn’t get it, we knew our defense would go out there and make a stop.”

Smith hustled the Red Raiders downfield as he completed five passes, including a 19-yarder to Mannix to Baylor’s 35. Smith then spiked the ball to give Garibay a shot to attempt the 53-yard field goal with three seconds remaining.

But to Baylor’s relief, Garibay’s kick sailed left after a high snap.

“We had to fight through some adversity at the end, but overall it’s just fun especially when you come out with a win,” Bernard said. “Everybody’s going crazy and stuff. I think it was a good experience and it was just fun.”

It didn’t take long for Baylor to score its first touchdown as Ebner lined up at receiver on the left side and burned Schooler for a 61-yard touchdown pass from Shapen only 78 seconds into the game.

“A linebacker walked out there with me,” Ebner said. “We were practicing if the linebacker comes with me, we’re going to throw it no matter what. We made it work.”

The Bears quickly took a 10-0 lead after getting great field position when Mark Milton recovered SaRodorick Thompson’s fumble at Texas Tech’s 43 following a big hit by Jairon McVea.

After Shapen hit Ebner again for 31 yards, Baylor’s drive stalled and Hankins hit a 28-yard field goal to give Baylor a 10-0 lead with 10:50 left in the first quarter. The Red Raiders answered with Garibay’s 46-yard field goal.

While Baylor couldn’t get a lot of offense going, the defense came through again when cornerback Raleigh Texada blitzed Smith untouched from the right side and forced a fumble that he recovered at Texas Tech’s 24.

Abram Smith did the rest as he carried five straight times, driving for a four-yard touchdown run to push Baylor’s lead to 17-3 with 5:01 left in the second quarter. Smith finished with 117 yards on 30 carries to tie Walter Abercrombie’s school-record eight 100-yard rushing games this season.

The Red Raiders responded with a 75-yard drive highlighted by Kaylon Geiger’s leaping 31-yard catch between two Baylor defenders at the Bears’ 9. Tahj Brooks ran for a one-yard touchdown to cut Baylor’s lead to 17-10 with 1:08 left in the second quarter.

Battling through flu issues on the team and Bohanon’s injury, Aranda was glad the Bears could still stay focused to remain unbeaten at McLane Stadium this season.

“Going into this game, this is probably the most anxious I’ve been about a game,” Aranda said. “For us, the struggle has always been, it doesn’t matter, focus on what you can control. I think this week was a strong test of that, and I think the game you all just saw was a testament to where it’s at.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.