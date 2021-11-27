Bears hang on for 27-24 win over Texas Tech

“I don’t think a field goal crossed anyone’s mind,” Ebner said. “We have faith in our defense. We have faith in our offense as well. If we didn’t get it, we knew our defense would go out there and make a stop."

Smith hustled the Red Raiders downfield as he completed five passes, including a 19-yarder to Mannix to Baylor’s 35. Smith then spiked the ball to give Garibay a shot to attempt the 53-yard field goal with three seconds remaining.

But to Baylor’s relief, Garibay’s kick sailed left after a high snap.

“We had to fight through some adversity at the end, but overall it’s just fun especially when you come out with a win,” Bernard said. “Everybody’s going crazy and stuff. I think it was a good experience and it was just fun.”

It didn’t take long for Baylor to score its first touchdown as Ebner lined up at receiver on the left side and burned Schooler for a 61-yard touchdown pass from Shapen only 78 seconds into the game.

“A linebacker walked out there with me,” Ebner said. “We were practicing if the linebacker comes with me, we’re going to throw it no matter what. We made it work.”