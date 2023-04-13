Baylor may be having its own ‘Ted Lasso’ moment. All the Bears need now is a big “BELIEVE” sign in their locker room.

Despite Baylor’s loss to Dallas Baptist on Tuesday night, the Bears can be proud that they put up a fight.

Down to the final strike of a back-and-forth affair, utility man Cole Posey picked up a two-out single, then infielders Hunter Teplanszky and Kolby Branch loaded the bases and put the tying run 90 feet away. But a Hunter Simmons liner to center was snatched up to end the game.

Even with another road loss, the spirits for Baylor (12-21 overall, 4-8 Big 12) are high in preparation for a big matchup with the 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns (24-11, 6-3) at Baylor Ballpark this weekend.

“Coach (Mitch) Thompson after the game said, ‘There’s no such thing as moral victories,’ and it’s true, but we played a phenomenal game,” Posey said. “I think moving forward we’ve seen ourselves really grow and compete in a way that we haven’t all year. So I think we’re going to take that momentum into Texas and really give them a good fight. I know the guys are amped up and ready to go. So it’s gonna be fun.”

The Longhorns’ trip up I-35 will also bring a familiar face to Waco as former Bears head coach Steve Rodriguez, now UT’s hitting coach, will sit in the visitor’s dugout for the first time. All three of Baylor’s weekend starters and a good chunk of the bullpen were brought to Baylor by Rodriguez and former pitching coach Jon Strauss. But regardless of who’s standing in what dugout or wearing whichever ballcap, it won’t affect the outcome of the game, said first-year BU head coach Mitch Thompson.

It’s about effort and execution.

“I think our guys are going to go out and compete as hard as we compete, I think their guys are going to compete as hard as they can compete and it’ll be decided between the lines,” Thompson said. “The guys on the mound, the guys in the batter’s box will make those decisions. It won’t be me or Coach Rod. The players are going to play hard, I’m sure.”

Following a series win at home over K-State and a midweek split with Texas State, Texas leads the conference pitching with a 3.45 ERA and is second in strikeouts behind Oklahoma State with 332, just ahead of Baylor’s 319. UT sits as the Big 12’s seventh-best offense after nine games with a meager .268 average.

Longhorns starters Lucas Gordon (3-0) and Charlie Hurley (3-0) pace the conference with ERAs of 2.17 and 2.43 while allowing a combined 23 runs this season. Gordon is coming off a six-inning start against Kansas State in which he allowed two hits and two runs while striking out nine following a seven-inning outing at Oklahoma State in which he gave up three runs on three hits.

Hurley, a USC transfer, didn’t fare as well against the Cowboys, throwing three innings which saw two runs and three hits with three strikeouts. The righty bounced back in the series against the Wildcats with two runs on four hits over five innings.

Texas hasn’t decided on who will start the finale against Baylor right-hander Will Rigney, whose 2022 season ended against the Longhorns last April due to a rotator cuff and labrum injury. Travis Sthele has been the Sunday starter for UT in the past three conference series, with eight starts on the season. He sports a 2-3 record with a 4.91 ERA. Just ahead of him is redshirt sophomore Lebarron Johnson Jr. (3-2, 3.53), who’s had seven starts this season out of 11 appearances.

Texas counts on a deep bullpen led by closer Zane Morehouse (4-1, 3.06 ERA), who’s fourth in the Big 12 with five saves in 11 relief outings out of 15 appearances.

“They always have a good pitching staff,” Posey said. “I remember my freshman year at (Boise State), we faced them and and I was 18 and those guys were really good. I remember that. So I’m excited now I’m a little bit older, a little bit more experienced, to see what we’ve got. I know it’ll be a challenge for sure but I think we’re ready for it.”

At the plate, Texas has seen a breakout season from Robinson High School product Peyton Powell, who leads the Horns with a .345 average and a slugging percentage of .619. Outfielder Porter Brown is right behind him with a .344 average and a team-best 31 RBIs and a Big 12 Player of the Week honor on March 27.

Both redshirt juniors have seven homers on the season, tied for the lead with senior outfielder Eric Kennedy (.317) and junior outfielder Dylan Campbell (.313), who round out the top four hitters in UT’s offense.

Texas outscored Baylor, 46-9, at Disch-Falk Field last season and has won nine of the last 11 meetings. The Bears will be looking to get their first series win over the Longhorns since 2017, though the two sides split a two-game series in 2019 after the Sunday matchup was rained out. Baylor will be happy to be playing this one in front of a home crowd, having won each of their last two conference series against Oklahoma and K-State on the banks of the Brazos.

“They’re really good. They’re loaded with talent,” Thompson said. “I’m glad we’re playing here. I’m glad we get the opportunity to do it here at our home. I mean, they’re competitive as heck. Got great respect for their program, great respect for their history. They’ve always been a challenge for anybody to play.”

Coming off a series win over the Sooners and a close game against the Patriots, Baylor seems to be holding more belief in itself. The uptick in the offense has helped the overall confidence and competitiveness as the Bears hold the Big 12’s fifth-best offense through 12 games.

In the past month, Baylor is hitting .288 and raised its average from .230 to .260, posting double-digit hits in 11 of the last 17 games. Posey (.344) jumped toward the top of the pack, just behind shortstop Kolby Branch (.364, 30 RBI, four homers) hitting .415 during the Bears’ hot-hitting streak. Third baseman Hunter Teplanszky (320) and leftfielder Hunter Simmons (.311) round out the top of BU’s lineup with first-baseman John Ceccoli (.267) on their heels with a team-best five homers.

Newcomers Walker Polk, Cole Tremain and Caleb Bergman have made clutch contributions during the streak as well.

“I think we’re kind of starting to see a belief in ourselves that wasn’t there to start the year,” Posey said. “Part of that’s a young team, part of that’s a new team, but we’re really coming together, getting to know one another, trusting in the coaches, trusting in each other, and we’re really starting to believe and knowing that we can go out there compete and be successful. I think that’s been the biggest difference.”

On the mound, pitching continued to be consistent, playing a big part in Baylor’s 3-1 week against OU and Stephen F. Austin. The Bears have eclipsed double-digit strikeouts in 17 of 33 games this season and have punched out at least 13 batters in 10 games this year.

Junior righty Hambleton Oliver (2-3, 4.30 ERA) has carved himself a reliable spot as the closer, picking up a pair of saves in both wins over the Sooners. He is tied for the most appearances on the BU roster this season with 14.

“In the last five ballgames, winning last week against OU, what we did is we pitched pretty well,” Thompson said. “We had some starting pitching that came out and gave us some good innings, followed up by by our bullpen. It’s a whole team effort, every time out.

“You’ve got to swing it, you’ve got to field it, you’ve got to pitch it and if you don’t do any of those three things, it’s tough to win. For too many times this year, we’ve struggled with at least one maybe two of them.”

Bear Facts

The announced starters for this series are:

Friday: BU RHP Blake Helton (0-3, 7.61 ERA) vs. UT LHP Lucas Gordon (3-0, 2.17 ERA)

Saturday: BU RHP Mason Marriott (1-5, 7.97 ERA) vs. UT RHP Charlie Hurley (3-0, 2.43 ERA)

Sunday: BU RHP Will Rigney (3-1, 3.31 ERA) vs. TBA

Around the League

In a non-conference matchup against North Dakota State, No. 21 Texas Tech earned win No. 400 for head coach Tim Tadlock on April 8, making the 11th-year head coach the second to win 400 games with the Red Raiders. Tech enters a road series with Oklahoma off the heels of an 11-2 upset of No. 8 Stanford on Tuesday night.

West Virginia fell out of the D1Baseball poll after a home loss to Kansas, but remains No. 25 in the NCBWA poll. The Mountaineers will have a challenge this weekend as they travel to Stillwater, Okla., for a bout with No. 18 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are coming off a road loss to No. 25 TCU (D1Baseball), giving up two of three.

Meanwhile the Horned Frogs take a break from conference actions, hosting UNC Wilmington while K-State, fresh off a loss to Texas in Austin, takes on Kansas for the Sunflower State Showdown.