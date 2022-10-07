 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bears' Harvison takes women's tennis match

Baylor senior Isabella Harvison, ranked No. 72 in the fall by the ITA, earned a ranked win to highlight day one of the Baylor women’s tennis H-E-B Invite at the Hurd Tennis Center on Friday.

Harvison topped No. 96 Elza Tomase, from Tennessee, 6-1, 6-4. She advanced to the quarterfinals against Texas Tech’s Metka Komac on Saturday.

In other singles matches, Texas Tech's Komac defeated Baylor's Liubov Kostenko, 7-5, 6-4; Texas Tech's Cristina Tiglea knocked off Baylor's Paula Barañano, 7-6, 4-6, 7-5; and Rice's Federica Trevisan defeated Baylor's Brooke Thompson, 6-1, 6-0.

