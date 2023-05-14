Hoping to land one of 16 regional host sites, the Baylor softball team will head to the mountains of Salt Lake City instead.

But after failing to make the NCAA Tournament last season, the Bears aren’t complaining about any altitude adjustments.

They’re happy to get a shot to play in the 64-team field with the ultimate goal of reaching the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2017. The other three Big 12 teams in the NCAA Tournament – No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 6 Oklahoma State and No. 13 Texas – are all hosting regionals.

“We would have liked to have seen our name called for a host and give that back to our fans, but it’s a long way from where we were a year ago,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore, who will guide his program to its 15th NCAA Tournament appearance. “The price they paid in the off-season and the fall and working to this point is very rewarding as a coach to see that.”

The Bears (39-16) will open against Ole Miss (30-26) at noon CT Friday followed by No. 15 national seed Utah (37-13) against Southern Illinois (36-18). The double-elimination regional will continue through Sunday at Dumke Family Softball Stadium.

“I’m super excited,” said Baylor first baseman Shay Govan. “It’s just an opportunity for us to go out and show what we’re made of again and just play for what’s across our chest and play for the man above. So it’s great.”

Leading the Bears with 11 homers, Govan could benefit from Salt Lake City’s altitude at 4,265 feet, but the thin air could be tough on pitchers.

“I’m worried more about me than I am about them, catching my breath if I have to walk across the field to the third base coaching box, I might need some oxygen when I get over there,” Moore said. “You know it will be a little bit of an adjustment for I guess three of the teams that are there. So we’ll have to deal with that. I think our team’s conditioned well.”

The Rebels finished 11th in the SEC regular season with an 8-16 record and beat No. 10 LSU in the first round of the SEC tournament before dropping an 8-7 decision to Auburn.

After finishing fourth in the Big 12 at 8-10 following a three-game sweep of then-No. 5 Texas to end the regular season, the Bears performed poorly in the opening round of the conference tournament by dropping an 8-1 decision to Iowa State on Thursday.

“We’ll go to work and find out a whole lot about them (Ole Miss), but quite honestly I’m just glad Iowa State didn’t pop up there,” Moore said. “We kind of fell on our face at the Big 12 tournament, which still baffles me a little bit because I think the team was ready to play. I’m just going to give Iowa State credit there. But this team is going to bounce right back from that. I have no doubt because they’ve done it all year long.”

Following a third-place finish in the Pac-12 regular season, Utah earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by knocking off No. 2 seed UCLA, 7-5, in the conference tournament championship game. The winner of the Salt Lake City Regional will play the winner of the Los Angeles Regional (hosted by No. 2 UCLA) in the Super Regionals.

Likewise, Southern Illinois earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with its 10-2 win over Indiana State in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship game.

The Baylor players finished last season on a high note by sweeping four games to win the National Invitational Softball Championship in Fort Collins, Colo. But playing in the NCAA Tournament is much more rewarding.

“I’m thrilled, excited,” said Baylor centerfielder McKenzie Wilson. “This time last year, Baylor was in a totally different position. And so, to sit here in this room and to hear Baylor’s name get called, to see your name up on the board, it’s just a lot of emotion.”