Bears hold off Bobcats, 29-20, in season opener

Bohanon kicked it off with a 13-yard pass to Tyquan Thornton before Ebner showed some physical running by ripping off gains of 16 and 14 yards.

Bohanon then rolled right and hit Drake Dabney for 14 yards.

On the next play, Smith tore through the right side of Texas State’s defense for a 13-yard touchdown run to extend Baylor’s lead to 14 points with 4:21 left in the third quarter.

The Bobcats weren’t through as McBride hit Barbee on passes of 12 and 21 yards and then hit Julian Ortega-Jones for 15 yards to Baylor’s 24.

But Jalen Pitre came up big for Baylor’s defense as he broke up a McBride pass on first down and then nailed Caleb Twyford for a one-yard loss on third down.

The Bobcats settled for Keller’s 38-yard field goal to cut Baylor’s lead to 24-13 with 45 seconds left in the third quarter.

Pitre intercepted McBride’s pass over the middle and returned it 20 yards to the 27 to start the fourth quarter to set up Hankins’ 26-yard field goal to push Baylor’s lead to 27-13.

On the next drive, McVea intercepted Hankins’ pass at Baylor’s 19.