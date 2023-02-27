STILLWATER, Okla. – With freshman sensation Keyonte George out with a sprained ankle, LJ Cryer, Adam Flagler and Dale Bonner knew it was on their shoulders to deliver the long-range daggers.

The Baylor veteran guards were up to the task.

The trio combined for eight pointers to lead the No. 7 Bears to a 74-68 win over Oklahoma State in an ESPN Big Monday game at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Leading 67-50 with four minutes remaining, the Bears watched the Cowboys go on a 15-2 run with John-Michael Wright’s 3-pointer cutting the lead to 69-65 with 35 seconds remaining.

But Bonner buried a pair of free throws with 25 seconds remaining to help seal the win.

"I think the gas was completely out," said Baylor coach Scott Drew in his postgame radio interview. "We were cruising to the finish line. Take away the last four minutes, and we really had a great second half. They trapped and we had some wide open 3s and probably should have gotten to the paint."

The Bears (22-8, 11-6) kept their slim chance for a third straight Big 12 title alive. But Baylor would have to finish the regular season with a win over Iowa State on Saturday at the Ferrell Center and Kansas would have to lose to both Texas Tech in Lawrence on Tuesday and Texas in Austin on Saturday.

After scoring 13 points in Saturday’s 81-72 win over Texas, Bonner nailed two of three 3-pointers and scored 15 points, his most points in two seasons at Baylor.

Cryer had the early hot hand and finished three of 10 from 3-point range and scored 15 points while Flagler nailed three of seven 3-pointers and hit 13 points.

Baylor’s deep guard corps was further tested when Langston Love went out midway through the first half after getting poked in his left eye, and didn’t return due a corneal abrasion.

"Dale another tremendous game," Drew said. "Gave us a huge lift. Hopefully we can get Langston’s eye right. He could only see with one eye."

Forward Jalen Bridges also delivered a strong performance for the Bears with 14 points as he hit three of eight 3-pointers.

Baylor played one of its best defensive games of the season as it held Oklahoma State (16-14, 7-10) to a 39.7 shooting percentage and nine of 32 from 3-point range.

The Bears swept the season series after rolling to a 74-58 win over the Cowboys on Jan. 14 at the Ferrell Center.

With Flagler and Cryer burying the first two 3-pointers of the game, the Bears led from start to finish.

They quickly opened up a 14-4 lead as Cryer followed his 3-pointer by nailing another outside shot. Flo Thamba then scored two baskets on one possession. After he missed the free throw following his first basket, he scored on a putback after rebounding Bridges’ missed 3-pointer.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua came off the bench to hit a pair of free throws.

After hitting two of their first 10 shots, the Cowboys got a pair of treys by Bryce Thompson and Quion Williams to cut Baylor’s lead to 16-10. But Bonner came back with a 3-pointer for the Bears as they hit seven of their first 12 shots.

Tyreek Smith and Kalib Boone scored inside as the Cowboys cut Baylor’s lead to 19-16. With the Cowboys outhustling the Bears on the offensive boards, Baylor coach Scott Drew was hit with a technical, which seemed to fire up his team as it began playing more aggressive basketball and went on another surge.

The Bears never cooled off in the first half as they hit 55.6 percent, including eight of 16 3-pointers. Cryer and Flagler each buried two more 3-pointers to stretch the lead to 35-20.

The big plays kept coming for the Bears as Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored inside, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play. Bridges closed the first half by nailing a trey to push Baylor’s lead to 41-28.

The Bears didn’t come out hot to start the second half but their defense was so active that the Cowboys didn’t gain ground.

Bonner got the hot hand for the Bears as he scored twice inside and hit a 3-pointer to push the led to 53-40 with 11 minutes remaining.

The Bears never let up as they maintained their double-digit lead most of the second half. Bridges buried a pair of 3-pointers as Baylor extended its lead to 67-50 with 4:01 remaining.

The Bears were even more short-handed late in the second half after Bridges and Thamba fouled out.

"We shot 29 percent in the second half, we had some great looks but that’s the legs," Drew said. "Oklahoma State did a great job on the glass, 22 offensive rebounds really hurt us, and we have to do a much better job blocking out. But we did finish with more second-chance points and that’s a good thing."