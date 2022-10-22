Bears hold off Jayhawks for 35-23 homecoming win

The new and improved Kansas Jayhawks looked like the same old Big 12 doormat when they stepped into McLane Stadium.

Needing to beat Baylor to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, the Jayhawks reverted back to a copy of the overmatched, error-prone teams of the past as the Bears opened up a 25-point halftime lead.

But this wasn’t the same old Kansas.

The Jayhawks showed a lot of resilience as the game progressed, cutting the Bears’ lead to five before freshman Richard Reese capped a spectacular 186-yard rushing performance with a two-yard touchdown as the Bears held on for a 35-23 win on Saturday afternoon before 45,882 fans on homecoming.

After opening up a 28-3 halftime lead, the Bears watched the Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3) score 20 straight points before Reese stopped the bleeding with his second touchdown run on his 31st carry.

“Honestly, I just think he did his own Richard Reese things,” said Baylor tight end Ben Sims. “Since he started playing against Albany, we knew he was special. He shows it in practice every week. What he did today wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for him.”

The Bears (4-3, 2-2) extended their winning streak to 13 games against the Jayhawks as they earned a much-needed win following two straight losses to Oklahoma State and West Virginia. With road games against Texas Tech and Oklahoma coming up the next two weeks, a third straight loss would have sent the Bears into a major tailspin.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda wasn’t surprised the Bears sprinted out of the gates with so much energy.

“I thought in speaking to the team, it was really the best week of practice that we’ve had,” Aranda said. “Really, the best week of practice that we’ve had since I’ve been at Baylor, in terms of effort and finish and the energy, having a real energy and not something that’s forced upon, or we’re doing it just because there’s an expectation.”

But the Bears would like to put together a more complete game after watching the Jayhawks fight their way back into it in the second half.

“We started off with really good complementary football,” Sims said. “Our defense made two really good stops on their first two drives and we were able to capitalize on both of those. In the second half, a couple of different things may have happened. Offensively, we weren’t doing the things we should have. We got stopped on fourth-and-one.”

Starting for the Bears after going out with a head injury in the third quarter of a 43-40 road loss to the Mountaineers on Oct. 13, quarterback Blake Shapen hit 17 of 26 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown.

But he was mistake-prone as he threw two first-half interceptions, including a pick by Craig Young as the Bears were threatening to put their fifth touchdown on the board. His third-quarter fumble was returned 49 yards by Jereme Robinson to set up a Jayhawks touchdown.

“I think there’s improvement he can have with his ball security, for sure,” Aranda said. “I think there’s also decision-making improvement. Both of those are kind of combining for the turnovers that we’re seeing. I know out of everybody, it hits Blake the hardest. And I know he’s going to work really hard to improve on it."

After allowing a season-high 500 yards against the Mountaineers, Baylor’s defense was superb in the first half by limiting Kansas to a field goal.

But the Jayhawks cut Baylor’s lead to 28-10 when Devin Neal ran for a two-yard touchdown following Robinson’s fumble return to the 9 midway through the third quarter.

Then Kansas’ offense took control as it reeled off 95 and 93-yard touchdown drives. Quentin Skinner finished off the first one with a 24-yard touchdown catch from Jason Bean.

After Kansas stopped Shapen on fourth-and-one at the 7, the Jayhawks responded with another long drive that was keyed by Bean’s 47-yard bomb to Trevor Wilson to Baylor’s 2.

Bean eluded Baylor noseguard Siaki Ika on third down and scrambled into the end zone for a four-yard touchdown to cut Baylor’s lead to 28-23 with 6:39 remaining.

“Everybody wanted to be there at the start of the game and the start of the third quarter,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “Some things didn’t go our way. I think we had some turnovers and I think we let up some big plays, and that’s going to happen, especially when you play some playmakers like Kansas has.”

But Reese showed his toughness as he carried Baylor on a seven-play, 69-yard drive that he capped with his two-yard touchdown run to push the Bears to a 35-23 lead with 2:37 remaining.

Reese caught a 14-yard pass at the start of the drive and moved the Bears into scoring position with a 37-yard run to the 8 before his six-yard run set up his touchdown.

“He played physical, he played with an edge,” Aranda said. “I thought he was violent. I think there’s been a fair amount of us creating three or four yards and then kind of running into a wall. This is the first time I can remember constantly falling forward, and the violence of all of it. That fed into the O-linemen. Once you’ve got that, you’ve got yourself a running game. Our task is to continue that.”

With the Jayhawks going three-and-out on their first drive, the Bears got great field position at the Kansas 41 after Reis Vernon shanked a 14-yard punt.

After Reese popped off 28 yards on three carries, Shapen fired a short pass to Monaray Baldwin, who turned on the jets and raced for a 17-yard touchdown to give the Bears a quick 7-0 lead.

The Bears immediately got the ball back when linebacker Jackie Marshall recovered Skinner’s fumble at the 25 after he caught a pass from Bean.

Reese again did most of the work as he reeled off an 11-yard run before finding another big hole for a 14-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0 with 10:15 left in the first quarter.

The Jayhawks finally got their offense going when they drove 62 yards before stalling at the 13 to set up Jacob Borcila’s 30-yard field goal to cut Baylor’s lead to 14-3.

Shapen focused on getting the ball to his tight ends on the next drive as he hit Drake Dabney for 14 yards and Sims for 17 and 10 yards. Backup quarterback Kyron Drones completed the drive with a four-yard touchdown run to push Baylor to a 21-3 lead with 11:18 left in the second quarter.

After Bean executed a quick kick on fourth down for 54 yards, the Bears put together their most impressive drive of the day as they moved 99 yards on 15 plays.

Shapen got the Bears out the hole by hitting Hal Presley for 16 yards to the 19. Mixing passes and runs, Baylor methodically marched down the field. Facing fourth-and six at Kansas’ 46, Shapen hit Baldwin for 12 yards.

The Bears completely fooled the Jayhawks when Jordan Nabors took the handoff on a reverse around the left side for a 10-yard touchdown to extend Baylor’s lead to 28-3 with 42 seconds left in the first half.

Baylor had a chance to score again when Devin Lemear recovered Skinner’s second fumble following safety Devin Neal’s hit and returned it to the Jayhawks’ 14. But Sims dropped a pass in the end zone before Young intercepted Shapen’s pass at the 4 to end the threat.

“They had an unbelievable start to the year and we respected them quite a bit coming in here,” Doyle said. “Just knowing that we have a lot of big games ahead of us, and the work isn’t done, obviously. We’re 4-3, just got to keep moving forward and keep working.”