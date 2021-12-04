Bears hold off Oklahoma State to win Big 12 championship

The Bears (11-2) won their third Big 12 title after bagging their first two in 2013-14 in the regular season when there was no conference title game. It was Baylor’s second Big 12 championship game appearance following a 30-23 overtime loss to Oklahoma in 2019.

Picked eighth in the Big 12 after finishing 2-7 in the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season, nobody except perhaps second-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda and his players thought a conference championship was possible.

Saturday’s championship celebration was quite a contrast to Baylor’s final game last season when Oklahoma State romped to a 42-3 win at McLane Stadium against a squad that was decimated by COVID-19 and injuries.

“I think to be in that spot and then to be in this one is two different sides of the track,” Aranda said. “It has been a real treasure for me just to see the growth of our team off the field and how that relates to on the field, so that we can win those hard-to-win games. I think today was an example of it.”