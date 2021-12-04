Bears hold off Oklahoma State to win Big 12 championship

ARLINGTON — Six seasons ago, Jairon McVea arrived at Baylor in virtual anonymity as a walk-on way off everybody’s recruiting radar.
Now the under-recruited veteran safety will walk out of Baylor celebrated for a Big 12 championship-winning play that will be remembered as long as the Bears play football.
With No. 5 Oklahoma State facing fourth-and-goal at the 1, McVea chased Cowboys running back Dezmon Jackson to the left sideline wide enough where he couldn’t stretch the ball over the goal line.
McVea’s hustling desperation tackle forced Jackson out of bounds a few inches short of the pylon with 24 seconds remaining as the No. 9 Bears hung on for a 21-16 thriller to capture the Big 12 title before 65,771 fans Saturday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.
“It's an amazing way to finish my senior year, my sixth year here at Baylor,” McVea said. “It's a fairy-tale ending and you couldn't have written it any better than this.”
Take a bow, Dave Aranda. Link arms with your players and revel in the applause.
McVea, who is working on a master’s degree in geology, earned a scholarship prior to his fourth season on the squad in 2019. But he was overlooked out of George Ranch High School in 2016.
“Yeah, it was a couple emails,” said McVea, who collected nine tackles and an interception against the Cowboys. “It wasn't an extensive recruiting process at all. A couple emails and then I kind of showed up on report day and got to work. No official visit, none of that stuff, but it's been amazing.”
The Bears (11-2) won their third Big 12 title after bagging their first two in 2013-14 in the regular season when there was no conference title game. It was Baylor’s second Big 12 championship game appearance following a 30-23 overtime loss to Oklahoma in 2019.
Picked eighth in the Big 12 after finishing 2-7 in the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season, nobody except perhaps second-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda and his players thought a conference championship was possible.
Saturday’s championship celebration was quite a contrast to Baylor’s final game last season when Oklahoma State romped to a 42-3 win at McLane Stadium against a squad that was decimated by COVID-19 and injuries.
“I think to be in that spot and then to be in this one is two different sides of the track,” Aranda said. “It has been a real treasure for me just to see the growth of our team off the field and how that relates to on the field, so that we can win those hard-to-win games. I think today was an example of it.”
The Bears earned a berth to their second Sugar Bowl in three years after losing to Georgia, 26-14, on Jan. 1, 2020. Since no team has ever made the College Football Playoff with two losses, Baylor appears to be a long shot to be among the four teams selected Sunday.
Starting only the second game of his career, Baylor redshirt freshman quarterback Blake Shapen earned most outstanding player after hitting a Big 12 championship game-record 17 straight passes to start the game and finishing 23 of 28 for 180 yards and three touchdowns.
With quarterback Gerry Bohanon out with a pulled hamstring, Shapen made his first start in Baylor’s regular season-ending 27-24 win over Texas Tech last week. But the championship game stage wasn’t too big for him.
“Gerry has carried this team all the way to this point, and my job was just to finish it out, and I'm so proud of him,” Shapen said. “Sometimes I'm thinking about like just all this glory or whatever it is, but Gerry should get it just as much as I'm getting right now. I'm so proud for the whole team.”
But after throwing all three of his touchdown passes in the first half to stake the Bears to a 21-6 halftime lead, the offense could do nothing against Oklahoma State’s league-leading defense in the second half. The Bears gained just one yard on nine plays in the fourth quarter.
The Cowboys (11-2) cut Baylor’s lead to 21-16 with Tanner Brown’s 20-yard field goal with 7:09 remaining after Dominic Richardson scored on a four-yard run in the third quarter.
Baylor’s defense was tremendous all day as it picked off four Spencer Sanders’ passes after intercepting him three times in the Bears’ 24-14 regular-season loss Oct. 2 in Stillwater.
The Bears needed the defense to come through one more time after Oklahoma State got the ball with 3:23 remaining with no time outs at its own 10 following a booming 61-yard punt by Issac Powers.
Sanders went to work as he completed seven passes, and pushed the Cowboys to Baylor’s 2 following a pass interference call against cornerback Mark Milton in the end zone.
After already making two goal-line stands to hold Oklahoma State to field goals, the Bears stopped Jackson for a yard on first down and for no gain on second down on runs up the middle. On third down, Baylor safety Jalen Pitre broke up Sanders’ pass in the end zone to Jaden Bray.
On fourth down, Jackson tried to run wide left, but McVea was there to make the game-saving play.
“I saw the running back with the ball, and I just said I've got to run this guy down,” McVea said. “Tried my best to do that, and it worked out. I saw the ref signal not a touchdown. When I saw that, I was pretty happy.”
Baylor interceptions were responsible for setting up two of the Bears’ three first-half touchdowns.
After the Cowboys marched 68 yards on their opening drive for Brown’s 23-yard field goal, the Bears got their first turnover when safety JT Woods intercepted Sanders’ pass and returned it 33 yards to the 11.
Facing third-and-goal, Shapen executed a perfect fake to running back Abram Smith and found Ben Sims alone for a two-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 7-3 lead with 3:21 left in the first quarter.
Baylor collected its second interception when linebacker Matt Jones reached high for a short Sanders’ pass to give the Bears possession at Oklahoma State’s 22.
“We attack the ball every single day, and we were getting pressure on the quarterback, forcing him to make kind of contested throws and try to fit things into tight spaces,” said Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard. “And we were in the right place at the right time sometimes, came up with it, and I think that changed the game.”
After an Oklahoma State eight-yard sack put Baylor back at the 25, Shapen hit Tyquan Thornton for 21 yards. On the first play of the second quarter, Shapen fired a four-yard touchdown pass to Drew Estrada in the left corner of the end zone to extend Baylor’s lead to 14-3.
Baylor got great field position again at Oklahoma State’s 47 after the Bears’ defense forced a punt from the 6. After picking up three first downs to the 6, an intentional grounding penalty moved Baylor back to the 21.
But Shapen showed his poise again as he hit Sims for eight yards and then spotted Thornton with a perfectly placed pass in the left corner of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown to extend Baylor’s lead to 21-3 with 5:29 left in the first half.
A couple hours later, the Bears were hoisting the Big 12 championship trophy, a moment few people predicted.
“It means everything,” Bernard said. “I've been sitting in there just thinking the past five years and what a grind it's been, how fun it's been, and everything that we've been through, the ups, the downs and everything in between, man. It's been worth it. This moment here is something they can never take away.”