Bears hold off VCU, 69-61, in Battle 4 Atlantis

“It’s really tough to play a team that has that kind of style in the second or third game because when anything’s different you normally need a couple of days to prepare for it,” Drew said. “When you don’t have those couple of days, it makes it tough. That would be the first thing. The second thing is when you’re playing multiple games in multiple days it’s tough on your legs. Playing against a team that traps and presses and does what they do, it’s just a constant pressure.”

The Bears went into halftime with a 29-27 lead, and the main reason was Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s play off the bench as he hit five of six field goals and scored 11 points, including a 3-pointer and another outside shot. The big man finished the game with 13 points and eight boards.

“Jon's worked really hard on his outside shot,” Drew said. “As a coach, you love when guys work hard on something and they're able to show it. Both of them were late shot clock, catch and shoot, those are the ones we want him taking.”

Matthew Mayer hit three of five 3-pointers and led the Bears with 15 points while grabbing six rebounds. Kendall Brown scored all of his 14 points in the second half and added five boards as the Bears won the rebounding battle, 42-33.