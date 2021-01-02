Bears hold on for 76-65 win over Cyclones

AMES, Iowa — On a day when 3-point shots weren’t falling, Baylor learned something new about its No. 2-ranked basketball team.
The Bears found they can grind out a win.
Despite hitting just four of 19 3-pointers and committing 17 turnovers, the Bears overcame Iowa State for a 76-65 win Saturday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.
The Bears (9-0, 2-0) came into the game leading the nation with a sparkling 45.9 3-point shooting percentage. But they missed all six 3-point attempts in the first half, and continued to struggle from long range in the second half.
But Jared Butler drained a 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining to help close the game with a 10-2 run to remain unbeaten.
“Welcome to Big 12 play,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “And that means you’re not going to shoot it well every night, and you’ve got to be able to defend and rebound. We would like to take care of the ball better than we took care of it. But anytime you get a win, you’ve got to be excited, especially on the road in the Big 12.”
Butler led the Bears with 21 points and five assists while MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell scored 13 points apiece. With Iowa State's defense defending the perimeter well, the high-scoring trio combined to hit just three of 16 3-pointers.
“They did a great job of scouting us and being on time and not giving us catch-and-shoot 3s, which is what our bread and butter is,” Butler said. “We didn’t have too many of those. We had a lot of off-the-bounce ones. That’s what hurt us. You’re not going to shoot it well all the time, especially in the Big 12. I’m just glad we found a way to win.”
Though Mitchell and Mark Vital each committed four fouls, the Bears played some gritty defense against the Cyclones (2-5, 0-3) as they forced 21 turnovers. Center Flo Thamba collected 10 points and four rebounds while forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua came off the bench for seven points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots while also forcing Iowa State fouls by taking three charges in the first half.
“I thought Jonathan at the end of the game really did a tremendous job when we were switching ball screens,” Drew said. “The other thing is double-figures rebounding. With him and Mark (Vital), you feel pretty good when shots go up and those two are in the area that one of those two will come down with it.”
Clinging to a 36-32 halftime lead, Butler and Teague buried treys to open the second half. Butler also got loose for a breakaway slam to give the Bears a 44-34 lead.
But it was hard to shake the Cyclones as they grabbed a 50-49 edge when Rasir Bolton scored inside with 11:24 remaining. Bolton delivered a strong all-around game for the Cyclones with 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Mitchell answered with a basket and a free throw for the Bears, but Iowa State tied the game with Javan Johnson’s basket from the baseline. The Cyclones took their last lead at 55-53 when Johnson, who scored a team-high 17 points, buried a 3-pointer with 10:06 remaining.
Thamba came up with a big play when he scored on a putback, drew a foul and hit the free throw to give the Bears a 56-55 lead to ignite a 13-0 run.
“Coach (Jerome) Tang always teaches us that when we grab the board to go right back up,” Thamba said. “That’s just basically the work and the thought of repeatedly doing it in practice. It’s just a habit and it took over and I did it.”
Teague gave the Bears a 58-55 edge when he drove for a basket, but Mitchell drew his fourth foul with 8:55 remaining to join Vital on the bench.
The Bears kept stretching their lead anyway as Tchamwa Tchatchoua hit a pair of free throws, Butler drained a 3-pointer and Matthew Mayer hit a free throw. Butler closed the 13-0 run with a short jumper to extend Baylor’s lead to 66-55 with 5:16 remaining.
But the Cyclones had one last surge left in them as they scored the next six points, capped by Jalen Coleman-Lands’ fade-away jumper with 4:22 remaining.
Iowa State suffered a big blow when forward Solomon Young, who scored 15 points, fouled out with three minutes remaining when he fouled Butler. After Butler hit both free throws, Bolton nailed a jumper to cut Baylor’s lead to 68-63.
But the Bears closed out the win with Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s putback, Butler’s 3-pointer and Teague’s pair of free throws with 54.5 seconds remaining.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve played some stiff competition,” Butler said. “We said in the locker room, these are the games that make basketball fun—not the blowout wins. It was good for us to get a rubber-meets-the-road type of game. That’s what happened tonight.”
Baylor will face Oklahoma in its Big 12 home opener Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.