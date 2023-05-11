It's hard not to feel the tension when your back's against the wall.

But Baylor baseball's trying to keep the pressure off as the Bears (16-32, 6-15) close out Big 12 play against TCU (27-21, 8-10) in Fort Worth this weekend.

Coming off a pair of midweek losses to Grand Canyon and Lamar that saw Baylor give up nine unearned runs, the Bears are trying to turn it around in the sprint to end the season.

“We're just going to go try and win games, and that's just that,” said Baylor coach Mitch Thompson. “I think if we harp on anything else we're going to put added pressure on our guys and it just doesn't ever play that way. I think we have a lot to play for so we have to try and finish this thing right.”

Taking it one game at a time, the Bears will send Will Rigney to the mound on Friday afternoon, playing it by ear when it comes to the Saturday and Sunday starters. The fourth-year junior enters the weekend with a 3-2 record and a 3.55 ERA.

Despite his continuing recovery from shoulder surgery after a season-ending injury in April 2022, Rigney's energy has lifted the Baylor dugout throughout the year.

“I'm looking forward to tomorrow," Rigney said. “I think it will be really fun, I think it will be a good environment. I mean, I kind of just try to be as competitive as I can. I can get kind of worked up on the mound but I just try to be as competitive as possible, so it's what I try to bring everyday.

“I'm feeling good enough (health-wise). I'm feeling good enough. I can't complain at all. It'll be fun to compete.”

The grind of the season seems to have caught up with the Bears. Reliever Cole Stasio (4-2, 5.33 ERA) has not made an appearance since April 18 against Sam Houston. In the meantime, Anderson Needham and Gabe Craig have stepped up out of the pen to string together 13 scoreless appearances each in relief.

Offensively, Baylor has had just two double-digit hit games since returning from Lubbock after salvaging the series finale against Texas Tech and has won just one contest in that span.

Since returning from injury, outfielder Hunter Simmons has gone 8-for-16 with three runs scored, a homer and three RBIs. Sophomore catcher Cort Castle has taken over the lead on-base streak, reaching in the past 12 games and hitting .372 with four extra-base hits and six RBIs.

“Coach Thompson's given me a lot of at-bats throughout the second half of the season and I think having more at-bats in general has made me feel more comfortable, but right now I definitely would say that I'm feeling comfortable so that's been a good feeling,” Castle said. “Especially going into the last half of the Big 12 and this important series this weekend.”

Baylor will face a Horned Frog squad coming off a series win over No. 24 Cal State Fullerton. TCU allowed just seven runs, only four earned, and the runs came in only three of the 27 innings pitched.

The Bears have a 151-130 series lead over TCU but the Horned Frogs won three of the four contests played last season, including the opening round of the 2022 Big 12 Championship at Globe Life Field.

The Frogs sit fifth in the conference in ERA (5.22), batting average (.286) and fielding percentage (.973) and second in stolen bases with 102. The Bears have struggled with giving up free bases all season and will look to not give anything up. They'll also be up against some familiar faces in former Baylor infielder Tre Richardson and former MCC Highlander Cole Fontenelle.

“Good club, really talented team,” Thompson said of TCU. “I think they can hit. Preseason Player of the Year in Braden Taylor — hasn't quite put up the numbers that maybe you thought but he's a really good player. Cole Fontenelle is a player that played for me at McLennan, switch hitter, one of their leading home run hitters, best hitters, good player, talented hard-nosed kid.

“On the mound, lots of good arms. I think as the preseason Big 12 pick to win it, there's been some struggles there for them as well. Probably trying to get healthy and go through finals and do everything that we're trying to do.”

The Horned Frogs will send Louis Rodriguez (1-1, 4.46 ERA) to the hill on Friday. Saturday and Sunday starters are also TBA for TCU but Kole Klecker, who leads the conference with seven wins, is likely to see the mound. The freshman boasts a 4.43 ERA over 59.2 innings pitched.

Although it has been a difficult season for the Bears, Baylor is hoping to just deal with the rest of the season little by little despite the shortcomings.

“There's times when I haven't been real positive and I think they've felt that,” Thompson said. “I mean at this point in time, it is what it is and the thing that I've aimed to tell them this week is we can't fix the problems of the entire season. We can't go back and fix those. What we can do is we can control what's ahead of us and pick ourselves up off the mat and get going again. That's what we're trying to do.”

Due to weather concerns, the opener between the Bears and the Horned Frogs has been moved up to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth.