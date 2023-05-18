When Baylor ace Dariana Orme is in her groove, she's as dominating as any pitcher in the country.

Orme threw the first seven-inning perfect game in school history against SFA, spun a no-hitter against Maryland, and is the only pitcher to beat No. 1 Oklahoma this season.

But all three of those games were way back in February.

While Orme has since pitched some gems, her performances have become more erratic as the season has worn on. After watching Orme pitch the most innings in the Big 12 this season, Baylor coach Glenn Moore chose to rest her in the final regular season series against then-No. 5 Texas, and it paid off handsomely as the Bears swept three games behind superb pitching by freshman RyLee Crandall and sophomore Kaci West.

The second-seeded Bears (39-16) hope Orme can return to form at the Salt Lake Regional as they open against third-seeded Ole Miss (30-26) at noon CT Friday. Top-seeded Utah (37-13) will follow against fourth-seeded Southern Illinois (36-18) at 2:30 p.m. Friday with the double-elimination tournament continuing through Sunday.

Orme’s pitching speeds dropped later in the season, and she struggled in her return to the circle in an 8-1 loss to Iowa State in the first round of the Big 12 tournament as she was rocked for six hits and five runs in 1.2 innings in relief.

“I would say concerned would be a legitimate word because although she’s thrown she hasn’t looked in midseason form,” Moore said. “But I’m glad we did get to see her a little bit. Having said that, I think that she hasn’t been her best has allowed us to gain confidence in Crandall and West because they’ve thrown some outstanding ball against some great lineups.”

Crandall (15-5, 2.92 ERA) was locked in against the Longhorns as she threw a pair of five-hit complete games in 9-1 and 2-1 wins. West (8-3, 2.51 ERA) gave up five hits and a run in six innings before Crandall pitched the final inning in a 5-2 win over Texas.

The Bears put it all together against the Longhorns, something they want to replicate in the Salt Lake City Regional.

“We've played some incredible games this year,” West said. “It’s given us a lot of confidence. Our offense is so good and our defense is working so amazingly. So I think we’ve got all the confidence going into this weekend. We just really have to trust each other, stay together, work hard, fight every single pitch.”

Like a Baylor team that finished 8-10 for a fourth-place finish in the Big 12 regular season, Ole Miss didn’t have a strong SEC showing by finishing 8-16 for 11th place.

But the Rebels have speed and power as Jalia Lassiter is hitting .283 with 17 stolen bases while Mya Stevenson has crushed 12 homers and Paige Smith has blasted 10.

Ole Miss’ pitching staff is led by Aynslie Furbush with a 9-6 record and a 2.00 ERA while Catelyn Riley is 6-5 with a 2.67 ERA and Makenna Kliethermes is 6-6 with a 3.46 ERA.

“They’re a very aggressive team that’s playing their best ball right now at this time of year,” Moore said. “They have a lot of arms. We’ve got to prepare for many different looks from 71 mph to pitchers who top out at 59. It’s pretty much everything you’ve seen in one season in one game, there’s the possibility of that.”

Utah earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by beating No. 2 UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament championship game.

The Utes are a powerful offensive team featuring eight starters hitting better than .300. Aliyah Belarde is hitting a team-high .393 with three homers, 25 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. Power comes from Julia Jimenez with a .371 average, nine homers and 47 RBIs and Ellessa Bonstrom with a .338 average, 10 homers and 50 RBIs.

Southern Illinois also earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with a 10-2 run-rule win over Indiana State in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament title game.

Elizabeth Warwick leads the Salukis with a .377 average with three homers and 46 RBIs while Jackie Lis is a powerful slugger with a .352 average and a team-leading 17 homers and 55 RBIs.

Shay Govan is Baylor’s top power hitter with a team-high .382 batting average with 11 homers and 51 RBIs. With Salt Lake City sitting at 4,256 feet, the fences at Dumke Family Softball Stadium will likely play a lot shorter.

The Bears are familiar with playing postseason games at elevation after winning the 2022 National Invitational Softball Championship with a four-game sweep in Fort Collins, Colo., which sits at 5,003 feet.

“Yeah, I mean, at this time last year, we were in Colorado, so we got a little bit of experience in the altitude, and we saw how well we did with that altitude last year,” said Baylor designated hitter Josie Bower. “I hit a ball the other day during BP, and I said, ‘Oh, that would have totally gone out in Utah.’ So I think we definitely know where we're going and we're excited to use the altitude to our advantage.”