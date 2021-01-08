Bears hope to avenge last year's loss at TCU

The Baylor veterans still have visions of former TCU guard Desmond Bane burning up the nets for 23 points last year at Schollmaier Arena.

The Horned Frogs’ 75-72 win late last season put a big dent in Baylor’s Big 12 title hopes as Kansas went on to win it.

Bane is gone to the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, but the Baylor players hope to avenge last year's loss when they face the Horned Frogs at 2 p.m. Saturday in Fort Worth.

“There’s a lot of emotions to it,” said Baylor center Flo Thamba. “Personally I’ve never won at TCU, so it’s an opportunity to get a win.”

Like last year, the Bears (10-0, 3-0) are ranked No. 2 going into the game against the Horned Frogs (9-3, 2-2) at Schollmaier Arena. Baylor has dropped its last three games in Fort Worth, but last year’s loss was the most costly since the Bears had so much on the line.

“We always bring up anything we can learn from,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Last year Bane got going late. When you watch games and see the crowd and momentum and how they play a part of things, you miss that part of it. Up there TCU has been really good against us and we’ve got to be better.”