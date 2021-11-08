Bears hope to avoid distractions with Oklahoma looming

If No. 18 Baylor upsets No. 4 Oklahoma on Saturday at McLane Stadium, athletic director Mack Rhoades won’t worry about any fines from the Big 12 if fans rush the field.

“I'm going to be rushing with them,” Rhoades said.

With several potential distractions looming, Baylor coach Dave Aranda believes he can keep his team focused for the 11 a.m. kickoff that will determine whether the Bears stay in the Big 12 championship game race.

The first came Monday morning when Texas Tech announced that it was hiring Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire as head coach effective immediately. Aranda will look for coaches on staff to fill McGuire’s outside linebacker coaching duties the last three games.

“I think it’s going to be focused,” Aranda said. “When it comes to the football time, whether it’s meetings or whether it’s on the field, I think everyone knows what’s waiting for us there on Saturday and the stage that we have and the opportunity that’s at hand. And I know everyone knows the type of effort that it will take.”

Since the Baylor-Oklahoma game will be Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” (Eastern time), it will be the network’s featured national game. The pregame show featuring Fox’s game-day crew at McLane Stadium will be held from 9 to 11 a.m.