Bears hope to avoid distractions with Oklahoma looming

If No. 18 Baylor upsets No. 4 Oklahoma on Saturday at McLane Stadium, athletic director Mack Rhoades won’t worry about any fines from the Big 12 if fans rush the field.
“I'm going to be rushing with them,” Rhoades said.
With several potential distractions looming, Baylor coach Dave Aranda believes he can keep his team focused for the 11 a.m. kickoff that will determine whether the Bears stay in the Big 12 championship game race.
The first came Monday morning when Texas Tech announced that it was hiring Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire as head coach effective immediately. Aranda will look for coaches on staff to fill McGuire’s outside linebacker coaching duties the last three games.
“I think it’s going to be focused,” Aranda said. “When it comes to the football time, whether it’s meetings or whether it’s on the field, I think everyone knows what’s waiting for us there on Saturday and the stage that we have and the opportunity that’s at hand. And I know everyone knows the type of effort that it will take.”
Since the Baylor-Oklahoma game will be Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” (Eastern time), it will be the network’s featured national game. The pregame show featuring Fox’s game-day crew at McLane Stadium will be held from 9 to 11 a.m.
The Sooners (9-0, 5-0) lead the Big 12 while Baylor (7-2, 4-2) fell two conference losses behind after TCU’s 30-28 upset of the Bears on Saturday in Fort Worth. A Baylor win over the Sooners combined with an Oklahoma State win over Oklahoma in the Nov. 27 regular season finale appears to be the Bears’ best route to the Big 12 championship game Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Aranda hopes to create a big home-field advantage with a packed McLane Stadium. The Bears are 5-0 at home this season, including wins over West Virginia, BYU and Texas in October before the road loss to the Horned Frogs.
“I'm very excited for Fox coming,” Aranda said. “I think the opportunity to put Baylor football right out in front there with their TV show and having folks there and cheering, I think we’ve been blessed with a great home schedule. You and I know that it has benefited us. And I think as the season has gone on, we have really matured into a good home-field advantage team.”
While the Bears will try to bounce back from the TCU loss, the Sooners are coming off a bye week following their 52-21 blowout of Texas Tech on Oct. 30 in Norman.
Replacing preseason Heisman Trophy candidate Spencer Rattler, freshman quarterback Caleb Williams has given the Sooners a boost as he’s thrown for 1,189 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception.
Kennedy Brooks leads Oklahoma’s ground game with 802 yards and nine scores while Marvin Mims is an explosive receiver who has made 26 catches for 605 yards and four scores, averaging 23.3 yards per catch. Oklahoma leads the Big 12 with 477 yards and 42.9 points per game.
“The quarterback has injected their offense with some firepower,” Aranda said. “I think they have always done a good job with their run game. It is always attached to RPOs. Caleb’s ability to hit receivers in stride with tight coverage, I think stands out. I think the skill on the perimeter stands out.”
Aranda is also excited about Baylor’s $65 million Fudge Football Operations Center which will begin construction in summer 2022. The center was made possible by the $15 million gift by Jeremy and Kristy Fudge of Parker, Texas, to Baylor’s Give Light Campaign.
The center will connect to the Allison Indoor Practice Facility, expanding the 80-yard indoor turf field to 100 yards and creating more than 100,000 square feet of new space for the Baylor Football program.
The Fudge Center will include offices for coaches, equipment staff, medical trainers and a locker room for student-athletes, as well as a medical training room, equipment distribution room, a strength and conditioning weight room and a large team meeting room.
“I think for us, it’s needed,” Aranda said. “And it’s going to help us with recruiting. I know that it’s going to really propel us to that next level, and I’m excited for that.”
With football operations moving to the Fudge Center, the Simpson Center will have more space to accommodate other sports at Baylor.
“The football program and all of its operations right now are housed in the Simpson Center, and by moving them to a different facility really gives us an opportunity to grow and enhance the operations within the Simpson Center,” Rhoades said. “And so when you think about our academic center, our character formation center, two components of the Student-Athlete Center for Excellence, able to expand, able to grow, that is a benefit for all 500-plus student-athletes.”