Baylor is in the thick of the conversation.

With their three-game sweep of then-No. 5 Texas last weekend, the Bears now have a legitimate shot of hosting their first NCAA regional since 2017.

But an opening-round loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament could knock them out of hosting one of 16 regionals. First pitch is at 10 a.m. Thursday at Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

“I think it's important that we play well, and I think we need to win a game,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “But I certainly feel like even at this point in time, what we did this past weekend put us in a real good position to be a national seed.”

The sweep of the Longhorns opened up all kinds of doors. The Bears (39-15, 8-10) moved up from No. 20 to 15 in the NFCA coaches poll and now stand No. 17 in the RPI, a spot behind Clemson.

The Bears have an impressive collection of wins, including handing No. 1 Oklahoma its only loss in a nonconference game at Getterman Stadium, a pair of wins over No. 4 Tennessee and the three-game sweep of Texas.

If the Bears beat Iowa State, they’ll face No. 1 Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Friday in their own backyard. The Sooners (49-1, 18-0) earned a first-round bye in the Big 12 tournament by winning the regular season championship. They've won 41 straight games including a three-game sweep of the Bears on April 21-23 at Getterman Stadium.

The fourth-seeded Bears didn’t finish over .500 in the Big 12 after losing two of three games against fifth-seeded Iowa State in Ames two weekends ago. So Baylor will have plenty of motivation to beat the Cyclones (24-29, 6-12), who are No. 76 in in this week’s RPI.

“Oh man, I’m itching,” said Baylor centerfielder McKenzie Wilson. “My skin’s crawling to get back out on the field because we lost some tough games out there in Ames. I’m sure they know that we’re hungry. And they’re not going to back down, either. So it’s definitely going to be a dogfight and we’ll see who comes out on top. And hopefully, it’s the Bears.”

Last weekend’s sweep of the Longhorns was a best-case scenario for the Bears since they did it without ace Dariana Orme, who needed the rest after enduring a heavy workload with a Big 12-high 148 innings pitched this season.

“We rested her intentionally and we hope to throw her this week,” Moore said. “Whether we start her or not, that's still up in the air. It will depend on how she looks in our bullpen. But her velocity had dropped enough to where it was concerning to us that we felt like she needed to bring her arm back and we felt like we had wrapped up the (berth into the) NCAAs.”

While Orme (14-8, 1.70 ERA) rested, Baylor freshman RyLee Crandall (15-4, 2.86) won a pair of five-hit complete games to earn Big 12 pitcher of the week. Kaci West (8-3, 2.51) also found her groove in her start as she allowed five hits and a run in six innings to earn a win against the Longhorns.

If Orme returns to her earlier form, Baylor could be tough to beat with three strong pitchers in the postseason.

“It was a calculated risk, if you will, high risk, high reward,” Moore said. “It certainly paid off because we grew our young pitchers, and they threw really well and we got wins so I feel very blessed.”

The Cyclones will carry some momentum into the tournament since they’ve won two of three games in each of their last two series against Baylor and Kansas.

Iowa State’s offense is led by Milaysia Ochoa with a .317 batting average, 12 homers and 32 RBIs. The pitching staff is headed by Karlie Charles (4-2, 3.35 ERA) and Saya Swain (5-8, 3.67). The Bears hope the momentum they gathered last weekend against Texas is just the start as the postseason begins.

“I think we just take this energy, take this chemistry we’ve got going and just keep rolling with it,” said Baylor catcher Sydney Collazos. “We got hot at a really good time. What better time than the postseason? And I know that we’re excited to go head up to Oklahoma City, play on the field of the Women’s College World Series and go out there and compete.”

In Thursday’s other first-round games, No. 2 seed Texas plays No. 7 Texas Tech at 12:30 p.m. and No. 3 Oklahoma State faces No. 6 Kansas at 3 p.m. The semifinals will be held at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday and the championship game is set for 2 p.m. Sunday.