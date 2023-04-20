The Baylor baseball team finally cleared the hurdle of notching its first win away from home, but won't get any reprieve in the road slate this weekend.

The Bears (14-23 overall, 5-10 in Big 12) are making their way through a long, six-hour bus trip up to Lubbock for a three-game set against No. 16 Texas Tech (27-12, 6-6) following a midweek win over Sam Houston State in Huntsville Tuesday night. The win was due for Baylor after coming up just shy in last week's midweek game against Dallas Baptist.

“Every game we win is a big deal — here at home, road, wherever,” said Bears head coach Mitch Thompson. “But we've been playing better the last two times out on the road, DBU and Sam Houston, two good opponents, two really good ballgames. I just feel like we've been in the games.

“And this will be test. These guys are playing good. Tech's good. Potential Big 12 Player of the Year on their team and we'll have our hands full.”

Rip Griffin Ballpark continues to be one of the more difficult places to play for visiting teams. The Red Raiders are 23-4 at home, with a 4-2 record in league play. The last time the Bears rolled into West Texas they took two of three from then-No.5 Tech, but the Raiders came into Waco last season to pick up two themselves, adding to their 93-86 series lead.

While he's hasn't experienced it yet, freshman outfielder Caleb Bergman has been warned that Tech's home-field advantage doesn't just come from the windy conditions in Lubbock.

“Obviously, it starts with the crowd,” Bergman said. “I mean that's a big, big part of it. We played my first starts in Stillwater against Oklahoma State and that was definitely a huge crowd and great experience, great stadium. I know Lubbock is going to be the exact same way. I feel like the Tech fans have a little more hatred toward us Bears than the Cowboys do.”

The wind and the turf certainly play contributing factors in the Red Raiders' success. For Baylor pitchers, keeping Texas Tech in the park will be a focus, according to Thompson. Tech has bashed 58 home runs on the season, 50 of them at home, and leads the Big 12 in offense with a .326 average during conference games.

Sophomore infielder Gavin Kash leads the league in slugging percentage (.860), home runs (19), hits (68), runs scored (47) and RBIs (66) while sitting second in batting average (.415). The next top five hitters on the Tech roster are all hitting above .300.

“They're really explosive offensively, especially at home,” Thompson said. “We can't blow up. We just got to be able to hang in there. Giving up a one-spot is probably not a bad thing. Giving up a four or five-spot, that's a killer. And Tech kind of thrives off that, and we're going to have to try and eliminate that.”

On the mound, Texas Tech is seventh in the Big 12 with a whopping 7.03 ERA in Big 12 play, just ahead of Baylor's 7.91. Overall, the Red Raiders sit at third with a 4.59. Sophomore lefty Mason Molina (4.60 ERA) has a 3-2 record in the Friday spot and comes off a 2.2-inning start at OU where he allowed four runs on four hits. Out of the pen, Brandon Beckel boasts a 1.01 ERA in 13 outings while Ryan Free leads the team with 16 appearances and a 2.67 ERA.

The Baylor bats are heading into the weekend with a spring in their step. Since shuffling the lineup, moving utility man Cole Posey (.444 on-base percentage) to the leadoff spot, and infielders Hunter Teplanszky (.400 avg, 10 RBIs) and Kolby Branch (.394 avg, 11 RBIs) in the two and three holes, and outfielder Hunter Simmons (three home runs) batting cleanup, Baylor has hit .273 in last nine games. Unfortunately for the Bears, Simmons won't be in the lineup this weekend after getting banged up in the opener with the Longhorns.

But Teplanszky has been sizzling on 25-game on-base and 13-game hit streaks. Meanwhile, Branch has garnered national attention, earning a spot on the Brooks Wallace Award watch list, which honors the nation's top shortstop on the field and at the plate.

With a .356 overall batting average, four homers and 33 RBIs, Branch has been posting numbers comparable to Baylor's last five Freshman All-Americans (Jared McKenzie, Nick Loftin, Shea Langeliers, Logan Vick and Max Muncy).

“The thing I'm most impressed with is just his maturity, how he came in here right from the start, how he went about his business,” Thomspson said. “He's starting to step forward as more of a leader and I'm encouraging that. 'Man, hey, you're a freshman but you're a player that everybody respects so let's go. Help us out. Take some of this role. Let's communicate, let's do all these things.' He's doing some of that so really impressive kid.”

Furthermore, the Bears have been on cardiac mode. Fifteen of Baylor's games this season have been decided by two runs or less, including nine one-run games. In nine of of 14 wins, the contests have been tied in the seventh inning or later.

The Bears have three walk-off hits, including one against Texas last weekend, and two in extra innings, with five extra-inning games in 2023, the most in 10 years. In the last 10 games, BU has gone 5-5 with those all of those defeats coming within a three-run margin, including the opening-night loss to UT in which the Bears posted a six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth.

Bergman, who scored the walk-off run in the Saturday matchup against UT, noted that playing neck-and-neck with the Horns gave Baylor a bit of momentum despite the loss.

“We never gave up. It was the first time in the year that we came to the field expecting to win,” Bergman said. “You know, Friday night showed us that we can play with them and then Saturday, Saturday, again coming back in that last inning was just huge, and going forward it's a lot of momentum to carry into, especially this weekend.”

The Baylor bullpen has been keeping the Bears in contention thus far. In the last 10 games, relievers have inherited 33 base runners and given up just four runs. Junior righty Hambleton Oliver has become chief officer of damage control as the Baylor's go-to in difficult situations. The fourth-year hurler from Corpus Christi picked up a pair of saves against Oklahoma and stranded the bases loaded in the finale with Texas, keeping BU within a run.

And on a staff with a limited amount of southpaws, lefty pitchers Ethan Calder and Cam Caley gave Baylor a combined 8.2 innings out of the pen with almost identical statlines on Friday and Saturday to save as much of the bullpen as they would need for the rubber match against the Horns.

Bears junior righty Cole Stasio earned the win in Huntsville, closing it out against the Bearkats in a game that saw seven lead changes and two ties. The native Floridian has posted scoreless outings in each of his last four appearances and leads the team with 11.

“It feels good that I'm trusted but any guy could have been put out there and done the same thing,” Stasio said of Tuesday night's win. “It's just trusting your stuff once you get on the mound and trusting your teammates behind you. Had a bunch of balls hit pretty hard, but it's a good feeling when (Bergman) made a great play in center, Branch made a great play at short and (Kobe) Andrade made a good play on the warning track.

"Things just play together and you got to trust your guys behind you. So it's a good feeling when your teammates got your back.”

Bear Facts



The weekend pitching matchups are:

Friday: BU RHP Blake Helton (0-4, 7.88 ERA) vs. TTU LHP Mason Molina (3-2, 4.60 ERA)

Saturday: BU RHP Mason Marriott (1-5, 8.60 ERA) vs. Trendan Parish (2-0, 5.09 ERA)

Sunday: BU RHP Will Rigney (3-1, 3.80 ERA) vs. TBA

Around the League

There was something in the air Sunday afternoon in Lawrence. Kan., as K-State and KU combined for 39 runs in the series finale of the Sunflower State Showdown. It was the most runs in a Big 12 game since a 43-run contest in 2008. The Wildcats picked up the sweep of the Jayhawks with the 21-18 victory.

K-State will be taking a break from conference with a trip to California, taking on UC Irvine for three and facing UC Riverside in the upcoming midweek. Meanwhile, Kansas hosts Oklahoma State. The Cowboys dropped out of the D1Baseball Top 25 after dropping two of three to West Virginia, but still hold the No. 24 ranking in the Baseball America and USA Today polls.

Despite the win over OSU, the Mountaineers didn't make their way back into the Top 25. They'll host TCU, another team that dropped out of the D1Baseball poll. The Horned Frogs lost two of three to UNC Wilmington and dropped a 9-6 midweek to Lamar.

The 14th-ranked Texas squad, which picked up a pair of close wins in Waco, heads up for Red River Showdown, taking on an OU team fresh off a series loss to Texas Tech and a midweek Bedlam loss to OSU.