Bears hope to change road woes

The No. 11 Baylor football team would like to take the mojo it’s created at McLane Stadium on the road to Manhattan, Kan., this weekend.
That’s no easy task.
The Bears have been an absolute juggernaut at home this season with a 6-0 record, including Top 25 wins over Iowa State, BYU and Oklahoma. Last Saturday’s 27-14 win over the No. 4 Sooners marked the highest-ranked team the Bears have beaten since No. 4 Oklahoma State in 2015.
But it’s been a much different story on the road as the Bears dropped a 24-14 decision to No. 9 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Oct. 2 followed by a 30-28 upset loss to TCU on Nov. 6 in Fort Worth.
Now the Bears (8-2, 5-2) will face a Kansas State squad that’s won four straight games to become bowl eligible at 7-3. Baylor coach Dave Aranda believes the Bears must create their own energy from the start because they don’t have a home crowd to feed off.
“I think energy is the big piece there,” Aranda said. “I think one thing that we have tried to establish and have not been as successful in as I'd like is that the energy is not necessarily something that you catch, it’s something that you create.”
In the practices leading up to Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. game, Aranda will stress to his players that energy has to come from within.
“It is a fight to get it coming from the inside out,” Aranda said. “One of the reasons why we don't play a ton of music during practice is so that we create that (energy) on our own, an awareness of kind of where we've been, what we've done, where we can improve and what this moment means. I think it is huge in that respect. And I think being real intentional about the practices and how they add up to a successful Saturday is everything.”
The Wildcats have beaten Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas and West Virginia in the last four weeks. After losing their first three Big 12 games to Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Iowa State, the Wildcats have moved into a fourth-place tie with Iowa State at 4-3 in the Big 12 standings.
The Wildcats’ defense has played a major part in their upsurge. They rank third in the Big 12 in total defense with 340.8 yards per game and fourth in scoring defense by allowing 21.1 points. Comparatively, the Bears rank fifth in total defense by allowing 353.7 yards per game and second in scoring defense with 19.9 points per game.
Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah has been a beast up front for the Wildcats as he leads the Big 12 with 11 sacks.
“I think defensively they switched to a 3-3-5, so very similar style to Iowa State,” Aranda said. “They’re keeping throws in front of them. D-line wise, they’re causing a lot of havoc, a lot of tackles for losses and sacks. So this is going to be a big test for us. What we’ve gone through before has given us the ability to pass this test, but it’s certainly a test.”
Kansas State’s offense ranks ninth in the Big 12 in total yards with 371.2 per game while ranking eighth in scoring with 28.9 points per game. Baylor’s offense has been much more explosive by ranking second in the league with 453.1 yards per game and third with 35.4 points.
Leading the Wildcats’ attack is veteran quarterback Skylar Thompson with 1,696 passing yards and nine touchdowns and running back Deuce Vaughn with 987 yards rushing and 13 scores.
“No. 1 is the physicality they bring,” Aranda said. “They get into big people and run power with various pullers, a lot of times more than one. So they move people and create schemes. There are a lot of gaps, and angles become an issue. I think the quarterback can move around, but doesn’t move around as much as he was prior. He’s sitting in the pocket more and going through progressions, and threading needles and all of it.”
In Baylor's last road game, TCU quarterback Chandler Morris burned the Bears for 461 yards passing and two touchdowns while rushing for 70 yards and a score.
The Bears sacked Morris just once but bounced back with a five-sack game against the Sooners while holding them to 78 yards rushing. Aranda, who was named the Dodd Trophy national coach of the week following the Oklahoma game, credits the defensive line’s outstanding performance to its ability to work as a unit.
“It’s not four guys working as independent contractors, but someone pushing the A gap, someone containing this edge, and using their partner as an aid in their own endeavor,” Aranda said. “I think it was a huge step in the right direction. There’s still room for improvement, but I’m happy with the additions that we made to that area of our game.”
BEAR FACTS – Baylor senior linebacker Terrel Bernard was named Big 12 defensive player of the week after collecting nine tackles and two sacks against Oklahoma…The Nov. 27 Baylor-Texas Tech regular season finale at McLane Stadium is set for 11 a.m. on FS1…Post High School four-star linebacker Isaiah Crawford, a 2023 prospect, committed to Texas Tech after de-committing from Baylor last week after former Baylor outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire became Texas Tech’s head coach.