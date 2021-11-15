Bears hope to change road woes

“It is a fight to get it coming from the inside out,” Aranda said. “One of the reasons why we don't play a ton of music during practice is so that we create that (energy) on our own, an awareness of kind of where we've been, what we've done, where we can improve and what this moment means. I think it is huge in that respect. And I think being real intentional about the practices and how they add up to a successful Saturday is everything.”

The Wildcats have beaten Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas and West Virginia in the last four weeks. After losing their first three Big 12 games to Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Iowa State, the Wildcats have moved into a fourth-place tie with Iowa State at 4-3 in the Big 12 standings.

The Wildcats’ defense has played a major part in their upsurge. They rank third in the Big 12 in total defense with 340.8 yards per game and fourth in scoring defense by allowing 21.1 points. Comparatively, the Bears rank fifth in total defense by allowing 353.7 yards per game and second in scoring defense with 19.9 points per game.

Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah has been a beast up front for the Wildcats as he leads the Big 12 with 11 sacks.