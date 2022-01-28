Bears hope to continue Big 12/SEC domination against Alabama

Baylor coach Scott Drew looks at the Big 12/SEC Challenge like an NCAA tournament game because the competition is so high caliber.
The No. 4 Bears have dominated these matchups with a 7-1 record, and hope to continue the trend against Alabama at 3 p.m. Saturday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.
The Bears (18-2) notched a win over the Crimson Tide in the Big 12/SEC Challenge with a 73-68 decision in 2019 at the Ferrell Center.
“Really credit our past players in knowing the importance of representing the Big 12 and trying to put our best foot forward and be dependable,” Drew said. “It’s kind of like an NCAA tournament game. You’re always going to have a quality opponent. At the same time, it’s someone you haven’t studied, so that’s always exciting.”
Though the Crimson Tide is 13-7, they’ve been an inconsistent team. Ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press preseason poll, they nailed down wins over No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 7 Houston in early December.
They’re 4-4 in the SEC as they’ve dropped games to Missouri, No. 1 Auburn, Mississippi State and Georgia by six points or less. Alabama has a shot to climb back into the Top 25 since its next three games are against Baylor, Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky.
“You know they’re capable of beating anybody in the country, and you’ve got to assume you’re going to get their best game,” Drew said. “Offensively they play real fast. The white-out (at Coleman Coliseum), they’re going to be excited. It should be a good environment.”
The Crimson Tide features a dynamic offense that’s averaging 81.1 points and is led by guard Jaden Shackleford, who is averaging 17.7 points per game and shooting 37.7 percent from 3-point range. Guard Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 14.3 points and 4.1 assists while guard Keon Ellis is averaging 12.2 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds.
Likewise, the Bears have an explosive offense that’s averaging 78.7 points with four players averaging double-figure scoring, including LJ Cryer with 13.9 points per game, James Akinjo with 13.2, Adam Flagler with 12.5 and Kendall Brown with 10.1.
Akinjo has missed two of the last three games with a tailbone injury, but Drew said he showed considerable progress in Thursday’s practice. Meanwhile, freshman forward Jeremy Sochan returned to the floor after missing four games with an ankle injury, and provided the Bears with a lot of energy off the bench in Tuesday’s 74-49 blowout of Kansas State at the Ferrell Center.
“I was very excited to be back and be with the team, and it (the ankle) is good, it feels good,” Sochan said. “I feel like I just jumped in. I think it was really a smooth process. I had a lot of help from Dave (Snyder), our athletic trainer, and just everyone believing in me. It was great to be back.”
Since dropping two straight home games to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, the Bears have reeled off three straight wins, including West Virginia and Oklahoma on the road before the home win over the Wildcats.
The Bears have gone 5-0 in true road games this season, so they likely won’t be intimidated by the Alabama crowd. Their first true road win this season was a 78-70 decision over Oregon in Eugene on Dec. 18, and they’ve since won Big 12 road games over Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia and Oklahoma.
“That was a really good test for us against Oregon,” Sochan said. “Being away and a crowd like that is always going to test us. I’m guessing tomorrow is going to be like that too. They’re about basketball, so it’s going to be a really good game, and I think we’re ready.”
Drew likes the format of the Big 12/SEC Challenge because all 10 games are played in a single day.
The other games include Kentucky at Kansas, Oklahoma at Auburn, Missouri at Iowa State, Mississippi State at Texas Tech, Tennessee at Texas, LSU at TCU, Kansas State at Ole Miss, Oklahoma State at Florida, and West Virginia at Arkansas.
“First and foremost, it brings a lot of attention to both leagues,” Drew said. “It’s great it can be played all in one day, so you know who the winner is, you know who the loser is. Obviously, it helps your conference to improve your NET rating.”