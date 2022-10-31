Bears hope to continue to bring pressure against Sooners

The last time Baylor saw a Jeff Lebby coached offense was in the Sugar Bowl, and it wasn’t pretty for Ole Miss.

The Bears completely wrecked the Rebels’ attack as they sacked quarterbacks 10 times to spark a 21-7 win on New Year’s Day.

After amassing a season-high six sacks against Texas Tech in a 45-17 win in Lubbock, the Bears hope they can stay sack happy against Oklahoma in Saturday's 2 p.m. game in Norman.

Lebby, a former Art Briles assistant at Baylor, is now Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator. The Sooners have been vulnerable to sacks as their 17 allowed are the second-most in the league behind Texas Tech’s 30, and the Bears hope to exploit it.

“I think overall there’s a plan and a feeling of, ‘Hey, we’re going to be aggressive,’” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “And I think to be aggressive and maybe change up a look or two in the back end tightens things up. Along with that, implementing more man pressures and simulated pressures, I think all of that combined for the thought going into the (Texas Tech) game that we’re attacking these people.”

Despite some protection breakdowns, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been effective as he ranks fourth in the Big 12 in pass efficiency as he’s completed 64.2 percent for 1,766 yards and 14 touchdowns with one interception in seven games.

Gabriel is a fourth-year junior transfer who started 25 games at UCF before he went down with a season-ending injury after three games in 2021.

After sustaining a head injury in Oklahoma's 55-24 loss to TCU, his absence was felt as Texas romped to a 49-0 win over the Sooners on Oct. 8. But with Gabriel back in the lineup, the Sooners have come back to beat Kansas and Iowa State in the last two games to improve to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the Big 12.

Gabriel will likely be harder for the Bears to rattle than Texas Tech redshirt freshman quarterback Behren Morton, who threw three of the Red Raiders' five interceptions.

“He’s got a really live arm, and there’s great confidence in him,” Aranda said. “He’ll throw from one hash to the other sideline. He’s got great anticipation so that he throws when guys are open. He can beat you with his legs too if everything’s covered, and there’s nowhere to go with it, he can take off running. So you have to be really sound with your pass rush.”

The Sooners balance their offense with a running game that ranks third in the Big 12 by averaging 217.5 yards per game. Eric Gray has been a dynamic runner as his 796 yards and six touchdowns rank fourth in the Big 12 while Jovantae Barnes has contributed 316 yards rushing and four scores.

While Aranda sees some similarities to Lebby’s offense at Ole Miss, he also sees a lot of differences in the Sooners' attack.

“I think the tempo is familiar,” Aranda said. “I think there are less spread-out sets. At least here lately, there’s been more of a focus on the run game. There’s a fair amount of runs that you remember back from OU a year ago to two years ago kind of showing up.”

Like Oklahoma, Baylor (3-2, 3-2) heads into the game with a two-game winning streak following wins over Kansas and Texas Tech. But in 15 games in Norman, the Bears only won in 2014 when an explosive Briles’ offense propelled a 48-14 blowout.

Under first-year head coach Brent Venables, Aranda sees the Sooners as a team that’s still working toward finding its identity much like Baylor.

“I think right now with Coach Venables, they’re still trying to find themselves,” Aranda said. “You can say that about us too over here. There’s been improvement the past couple of weeks, they’re playing hard for him, and so you can see the inspired play. I think you can see kind of a defense that has found an identity and is playing toward it. Offensively, they really ran the ball well this last game, and I’m sure that helped them with their defense. So you’re seeing kind of a collective team emerging.”

The Bears will be without tight end Drake Dabney the rest of the season as he broke his fibula in the first half against Texas Tech.

“He’s having surgery today,” Aranda said. “We’re going to miss him. When I look at Drake, I think of just this year all the improvement he made and just his mindset toward work. He was progressing from here’s the second tight end to here’s a guy who can block when Ben (Sims) is getting out on the routes, to here’s Drake, here’s your game plan, here’s your routes, here’s your matchups.”

Aranda hopes to have running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams back to play against the Sooners after he missed the Texas Tech game with a head injury that he suffered against Kansas. Wide receiver Monaray Baldwin also missed the last game with a hamstring injury, and Aranda hopes to know his status later this week.

After facing the Sooners, the Bears will return home to play Kansas State at 6 p.m. on Nov. 12.

BEAR FACTS – Baylor freshman running back Richard Reese was named Big 12 newcomer of the week for the second time this season after rushing for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries against Texas Tech. Defensive lineman Gabe Hall was named Big 12 defensive player of the week after amassing three sacks against the Red Raiders.