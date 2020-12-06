Bears hope to end season on high note

“We had a lot of stretch plays called where we’re cracking (blocks) on the outside and getting the ball on the perimeter, and we would miss cracks,” Aranda said. “One in particular, we were going to crack and this linebacker was scraping over the top. We did not execute very well on the perimeter, and that was disappointing because that was a major part of the plan.”

With the Bears unable to run the ball, the pressure was on Brewer to carry the offense. He performed admirably by hitting 30 of 56 passes for 263 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tyquan Thornton in the third quarter.

Brewer also ran for a two-yard touchdown with 59 seconds left in the game, but he threw two interceptions that stopped scoring threats.

“I’ve got to do a better job in general,” Brewer said. “I’m not going to sit here and make an excuse for this or that. I touch the ball every play, so I’ve got to make something happen. If we can’t run the ball, then I’ve got to somehow make something happen in the passing game.”