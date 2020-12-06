Bears hope to end season on high note

Baylor’s football season has been filled with COVID-19 issues, running game problems and the inability to close out most games.
But first-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda likes the effort his team gives from game to game.
Even in Saturday’s 27-14 loss to Oklahoma in Norman, the Bears fought to the end as they reeled off a 17-play, 96-yard touchdown drive with 59 seconds left in the game.
“We just didn’t want to quit,” said Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer. “I don’t think that’s who we are. We weren’t just going to fold over and not go try.”
Now the Bears have one game remaining against Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.
Coming off last year’s 11-3 season that included a trip to their first Big 12 championship game and their first Sugar Bowl berth since 1957, a 2-6 record is far from what the Bears wanted or expected. But they would like to end the season on a high note.
Aranda’s message to his team after the game: “Keep fighting, keep together.”
“There are a lot of guys who played through a lot,” Aranda said. “There were a lot of guys who had the opportunity to not give max effort, and they chose to give max effort. So I’m proud of those guys. I’m proud of the fight we showed. We have to execute better. On particular sides of the ball we can get better and we need to be better. That was the challenge.”
Facing a dynamic Oklahoma offense that came into the game leading the Big 12 with 512.1 yards and 45.5 points per game, the Bears limited the Sooners to 269 yards total offense and three touchdowns and a pair of field goals.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler hit 20 of 28 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns, but Baylor sacked him four times and didn’t allow long bombs. Baylor linebacker Abram Smith continued to play well after stepping in for injured all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard for the last three games as he collected a team-high 12 tackles with a sack.
Safety Christian Morgan intercepted a pass and finished with eight tackles with one for loss. Linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre once again performed at an all-Big 12 level as he collected three tackles for loss with a sack and a pass breakup.
Baylor’s defense has been strong throughout the season and made it tough for the Sooners to put together long drives or hit explosive plays.
“I think the guys play the same no matter what the score,” Aranda said. “There was a time earlier in the year when they were thinking ‘Hey what is the other side of the ball doing, hey what’s the score, what’s the situation.’ I think this is the first game where it was put the ball down, let’s play. I’m proud of that.”
But the running game continued to struggle as the Bears finished with just 25 yards on 26 carries. Both Qualan Jones and John Lovett missed the game with injuries while Trestan Ebner went out with a high ankle sprain. Baylor’s leading rusher was redshirt freshman Jonah White with three rushes for 18 yards, and 17 came on one play.
“We had a lot of stretch plays called where we’re cracking (blocks) on the outside and getting the ball on the perimeter, and we would miss cracks,” Aranda said. “One in particular, we were going to crack and this linebacker was scraping over the top. We did not execute very well on the perimeter, and that was disappointing because that was a major part of the plan.”
With the Bears unable to run the ball, the pressure was on Brewer to carry the offense. He performed admirably by hitting 30 of 56 passes for 263 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tyquan Thornton in the third quarter.
Brewer also ran for a two-yard touchdown with 59 seconds left in the game, but he threw two interceptions that stopped scoring threats.
“I’ve got to do a better job in general,” Brewer said. “I’m not going to sit here and make an excuse for this or that. I touch the ball every play, so I’ve got to make something happen. If we can’t run the ball, then I’ve got to somehow make something happen in the passing game.”
A win over Oklahoma State would give the Bears two wins in their last three games after beating Kansas State, 32-31, on Nov. 28 at McLane Stadium. The Cowboys are 6-3 for the season, but have dropped two of their last three games with a 41-13 loss to Oklahoma on Nov. 21 and Saturday’s 29-22 loss to TCU in Fort Worth.
If the offense can match the performance of the defense, the Bears will have a shot to beat the Cowboys. The Bears are at their best when both units feed off each other, but that hasn’t happened very often this season.
“We’re all a team,” Smith said. “We’ve got to have their back at the end of the day. We give our all for them and then we expect it from the offense as well. When there are times where they can’t make a play, we’ve got to go back out there as a defense and have their back.”
