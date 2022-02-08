Bears hope to rebound against Kansas State

“Rebounding and transition defense were the biggest culprits that game,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “So we’ll address both those issues. We got offensive rebounds, we just didn’t convert enough and we didn’t get them early enough. Some of it is effort and rotations and getting back.”

The Bears are getting healthier since Sochan, point guard James Akinjo and guard Adam Flagler were all in the rotation against the Jayhawks after missing games with injuries.

But LJ Cryer’s lingering foot problem is a major issue. After breaking his right foot in the summer, he’s missed five games including the last three.

Following a 15-0 start that led to the nation’s No. 1 ranking for five weeks, the Bears have gone 4-4 in the last eight games as Drew has constantly had to shuffle his rotation.

“Really now, it’s just waiting on LJ, and hopefully we can get him back,” Drew said. “As you know, we haven’t lost when we’ve had everybody. But having everybody and practicing and being in a rhythm all go hand in hand as well.”