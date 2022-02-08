Bears hope to rebound against Kansas State

Four days after No. 8 Kansas pulverized No. 10 Baylor at Allen Fieldhouse, the Bears are making a return trip to the Sunflower State.
They certainly hope Wednesday’s game against Kansas State won’t begin and end in disaster like Saturday’s 83-59 loss to the Jayhawks in Lawrence.
Since the Bears rocked the Wildcats, 74-49, on Jan. 25 at the Ferrell Center, they’ll head into the rematch at 7 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan with considerable confidence.
They’re ready to put the loss to the Jayhawks behind them and make a push in the last eight regular season games to repeat as Big 12 champions. Following Texas’ win over Kansas on Monday night in Austin, the Jayhawks (8-2) stand a game ahead of Baylor and Texas Tech at 7-3 while the Longhorns are 7-4.
“It was definitely tough,” said Baylor freshman forward Jeremy Sochan. “But you can’t dwell on the past. We have to look into the present and future and do our thing. I think we just have to talk things through and become more of a team and pick up our energy. I think that’s one main thing we didn’t have.”
Shooting a season-low 29.6 percent, the Bears never got into an offensive groove against the Jayhawks. They did a poor job getting back on defense in transition and were outrebounded by a 46-37 margin.
“Rebounding and transition defense were the biggest culprits that game,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “So we’ll address both those issues. We got offensive rebounds, we just didn’t convert enough and we didn’t get them early enough. Some of it is effort and rotations and getting back.”
The Bears are getting healthier since Sochan, point guard James Akinjo and guard Adam Flagler were all in the rotation against the Jayhawks after missing games with injuries.
But LJ Cryer’s lingering foot problem is a major issue. After breaking his right foot in the summer, he’s missed five games including the last three.
Following a 15-0 start that led to the nation’s No. 1 ranking for five weeks, the Bears have gone 4-4 in the last eight games as Drew has constantly had to shuffle his rotation.
“Really now, it’s just waiting on LJ, and hopefully we can get him back,” Drew said. “As you know, we haven’t lost when we’ve had everybody. But having everybody and practicing and being in a rhythm all go hand in hand as well.”
The Wildcats (12-10, 4-6) have been playing solid basketball as they’ve won their last two games against Oklahoma State and TCU. In Saturday’s 75-63 road win over the Horned Frogs, guard Nijel Pack scored 20 points while guard Mark Smith collected 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Pack leads the Wildcats with 17 points per game while shooting 43.4 percent from 3-point range. Point guard Markquis Powell is averaging 11.9 points and 5.2 assists while Smith is averaging 11.7 points and a league-high 8.5 rebounds.
“I think everybody knows Nijel Pack is one of the best players in the league,” said Baylor guard Matthew Mayer. “So it kind of starts with shutting him down.”
In the first game against the Wildcats, the Bears dominated from start to finish as they shot 56.9 percent while holding Kansas State to a 31.7 field goal percentage. The Bears won the rebounding battle 39-28 as Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua collected 12 rebounds and Kendall Brown 10.
Cryer led a balanced Baylor scoring attack with 14 points while Flagler and Tchamwa Tchatchoua added 13 apiece.
“Last time, we made shots, we made some great passes, made some great reads,” Drew said. “It’s always tougher on the road, and we know they’re playing good basketball and we know we’ll get their ‘A’ game. Our effort, energy, execution, rotations have got to be a lot better than they were this past Saturday, for sure.”
That defensive performance by the Bears was by far their best in recent weeks. In their last three games against Alabama, West Virginia and Kansas, the Bears have allowed an average 82.3 points. But the Bears will have to improve in every phase after the blowout loss to the Jayhawks.
"Hopefully, it will be a different return trip because obviously all of us were embarrassed by how we performed on Saturday,” Drew said. “We had a good opportunity to look at film and meet with guys going over what went wrong. Usually, you have a game like that once or twice a year. We just haven’t had one like that, to that extent, in three years or so.”