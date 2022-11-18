Bears hope to ruin TCU's CFP chances

After winning the 2021 Big 12 championship, this year’s Baylor seniors would have loved to end their careers with a repeat title.

That’s unlikely now as they sit at 4-3 in the Big 12 heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against No. 4 TCU at McLane Stadium.

But that doesn’t mean they still can’t create some memorable moments, and knocking off the unbeaten Horned Frogs to ruin their College Football Playoff chances would qualify. TCU currently stands fourth in the CFP rankings.

“TCU is a great program this year and they’ve definitely put the work in,” said Baylor sixth-year senior linebacker Bryson Jackson. “For us it’s a test. From what we’ve been through, I think it’s all built up to this moment to go out there, and what better chance than to face this opponent to show them and give it our best.”

The highlight of TCU’s 5-7 season in 2021 was a 30-28 win over the Bears in Fort Worth. A win over the Horned Frogs (10-0, 7-0) would serve the same purpose for the Bears, who fell to 6-4 following last week’s dismal 31-3 home loss to Kansas State.

Nicknamed the “Revivalry” the Baylor-TCU matchup is arguably the most intense for both schools since it dates back to 1899 when both campuses were in Waco. The Horned Frogs have won six of the last seven games to take a 57-53-7 lead in the series.

First-year coach Sonny Dykes has certainly revived the Horned Frogs with his high-tempo offense that leads the Big 12 with 486.1 yards and 40.5 points per game. The Horned Frogs have often put away opponents with big plays.

“You’ve got the explosive running backs and you’ve got explosive receivers and they have a really good O-line,” Jackson said. “So we’ve got to hit all phases to make sure we can stop one end and stop the other at the same time. You don’t want to stop one end and open up the other end.”

Always a good running quarterback, TCU senior Max Duggan has become a leading candidate for Big 12 offensive player of the year by polishing his passing game. He leads the Big 12 in passing efficiency by hitting 65.2 percent for 2,531 yards and 25 touchdowns with just two interceptions while also rushing for 241 yards and four scores.

“He was a stout runner earlier in his career and now he’s definitely developed into a passer,” Jackson said. “So you can see his game come together and now he’s more comfortable on the field. He’s more calm than he was before, so we’re going to have to be really keen on putting pressure in his face and stop those passes that are kind of easy to make.”

Kendre Miller is the Big 12’s second leading rusher with 1,147 yards and 13 touchdowns while former Temple High School star Quentin Johnston leads a dynamic receiving corps with 45 catches for 716 yards and five touchdowns.

Formerly SMU’s head coach, Dykes has always been known for his creative play calling. Baylor coach Dave Aranda was a graduate assistant at Texas Tech from 2000-02 when Dykes was the receivers coach there, so they know each other well.

“I’ve known Coach Dykes for a long time,” Aranda said. “Just how he treats people and how his mind works with offense is something I admire and respect. His team is playing at a really high level. It’s going to take our best, so we’re excited to get to work for all that.”

While TCU has found ways to win all season, the Bears have been highly inconsistent. Following road wins over Texas Tech and Oklahoma, the Bears appeared poised for a strong finish. But they played their worst game of the season in last week’s 28-point loss to Kansas State.

Baylor failed to score a touchdown for the first time in two seasons.

“As an offense, we just didn't do our job,” said Baylor fifth-year senior offensive tackle Connor Galvin. “We stopped ourselves from scoring in the red zone. We beat ourselves. So it was all really self-inflicted wounds after watching the film, and we've learned from that, and the goal is to not do that again.”

Quarterback Blake Shapen has fought inconsistency all season as he’s thrown 13 touchdown passes with eight interceptions along with several key fumbles. Shapen threw a pair of costly interceptions against Kansas State, including one on the opening drive as the Bears were threatening to score.

But Aranda is sticking with the sophomore quarterback, who won the job in the spring over senior Gerry Bohanon.

“I have full confidence in him,” Aranda said. “I think there was probably some pressing by him. I think his footwork probably illustrated some of that. I think in the past, where he’d step into throws and be real confident with all of it, I think there was a pressing and a pressure in everything that he was fighting.”

The Bears still have the Nov. 25 game at Texas to close the regular season, but Aranda knows how important a win over the Horned Frogs would be for the seniors.

“I just have a lot of respect for our seniors,” Aranda said. “They’ve seen a lot, they’ve been through a fair amount, and for this to be the last one at home, it’s crazy how fast time goes. It’s a special time for them, for sure.”