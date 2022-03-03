Bears hope to tighten team bond, making winning memories at Shriners Classic

Over the years, Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez has come to really appreciate road trips.

Sure, it’s tough winning at someone else’s home ballpark. But Rodriguez feels that being isolated (and insulated) fosters a necessary team bond.

“I love being on the road. I think it creates a great atmosphere for team camaraderie,” Rodriguez said. “And that, for me, is always a big thing. It’s always good to go on the road and kind of get tested in a lot of different ways.

"But going down to Shriners, everybody’s going to be on the road. So, it’s not like anybody’s going to be at home. But, for us, it’s just a matter of going out there and playing well, because it doesn’t matter if you’re at home or on the road, if you don’t play well, anything can happen.”

True, no team at this weekend’s Shriners College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston will have a home-field advantage. Nobody’s going up against the Astros.

That said, the competition will be plenty good enough. The Bears (4-4) will take on No. 23 UCLA (6-3) on Friday, followed by No. 16 Tennessee (8-0) on Saturday and No. 8 LSU (8-1) on Sunday. The event also features unranked Oklahoma (5-2) and No. 1 Texas (9-0), though Baylor won’t face off against either of those Big 12 rivals.

“Playing tough opponents, it absolutely helps, because the Big 12, we just beat up on each other,” Baylor second baseman Tre Richardson said. “So, going out there and playing teams like Maryland and Duke and three ranked teams this weekend, it definitely makes you get up for games. Being able to go out there and being like, ‘We deserve our respect.’ I think playing teams like that, it really helps us with our confidence.”

The Bears feel better about the way they’re playing lately. After being swept by Maryland to open the season, Baylor has recovered to win four of its past five games. That includes a series win over a Duke team that was ranked 23rd by D1 Baseball entering last weekend, along with a convincing 9-0 thumping of Rice on Wednesday night at the Owls’ Reckling Park.

The emergence of Will Rigney as a weekend starter in the pitching rotation only heightens Baylor’s confidence. The 6-foot-6 third-year sophomore pitched only sparingly in his first two seasons with the Bears as he underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, a painful disorder that compresses certain nerves or blood vessels in the collarbone and rib area. Former Baylor pitcher Cody Bradford missed his final season with the Bears with the same ailment.

But Rigney, the former Super Centex star at Midway, is back and healthy again, and he gives the Bears a potential ace at the back end of the weekend rotation following seniors Tyler Thomas and Jake Jackson.

Rigney owns a live fastball that can reach the mid-90s on the radar gun that he complements with an effective slider. In his short four-inning stint against Duke last Sunday, he said he just put all his trust in the signs.

“I was just throwing whatever Coach (Jon) Strauss called, honestly,” said Rigney, who has stuck out 10 and walked only one in six innings this season. “I think he’s one of the best pitch callers in the country, and I just trust him. He knows a lot more than I do. So, whatever he puts down, I usually throw. But, I was just trying to throw a lot of strikes and not walk anybody, mostly.”

For a few Baylor players, including Richardson, this weekend marks a homecoming. Richardson was an all-state infielder at Kingwood High School and grew up as a die-hard Astros fan. So, playing at Minute Maid Park is like a dream to him.

But what he enjoys most of all is just being on the road with his BU teammates and making some new — and hopefully winning — memories.

“Road trips, as a ballplayer, they’re always fun, because you’re only with your team,” Richardson said. “You stay in the hotel, you’re with your team. Being able to travel and having less restrictions this year, that’s going to be exciting. And then individually for me, it’s homecoming, it’s going back to Houston and playing in front of people I have known my whole life.

“And last time we went, I was hurt, so I couldn’t play. Being able to go this year and have the expectation of not only going out there and showing what I’m capable of, but going out there to win games for my team, that’s exciting. But being able to travel, that’s definitely a big part of the season.”

Bear Facts

The pitching matchups for Baylor’s games at the Shriners Classic are: Friday — BU LHP Tyler Thomas (1-1, 1.50 ERA) vs. UCLA RHP Jake Brooks (2-0, 0.00); Saturday — BU RHP Jake Jackson (1-1, 2.25) vs. Tennessee RHP Chase Dollander (1-0, 2.70); Sunday — BU RHP Will Rigney (0-0, 3.00) vs. TBD for LSU. … Friday’s game will mark the first matchup between the Bears and Bruins since UCLA eliminated Baylor from the 2020 Los Angeles Regional, 11-6. … Baylor has fared well at the Shriners under Steve Rodriguez, with a 6-3 record. In the Bears’ last appearance in 2020, they swept a trio of SEC teams, Missouri, Arkansas and LSU. … Last year the Bears went 1-2 at a similar event, the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond, losing to Texas A&M and Oklahoma while beating then-No. 17 Auburn.

